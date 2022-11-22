Read full article on original website
WNEM
Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
WNEM
MSP: 2 troopers injured by intoxicated driver
MONTCALM CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Two troopers are recovering after being injured during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police. Police said the two troopers, from the MSP Lakeview Post, were assisting the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department for a traffic stop on Nov. 24 at 2 a.m. on S. Sheridan Road (M-66) near E. Colby Road, near Stanton when they were struck from behind.
Fox17
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
abc12.com
Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
WNEM
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
WNEM
Fatal crash under investigation, deputies say
WHEELER TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fatal car crash is under investigation after a pickup truck ran a stop sign and struck a semi, killing the pickup driver, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 22 at 6:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a...
abc12.com
22-year-old dead after weekend crash along U.S. 127
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 22-year-old man died after crashing on a slippery stretch of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County early Saturday. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says Robert Thomas Andersen of Ithaca was driving a pickup truck south on U.S. 127 near Van Buren Road southeast of Alma when he apparently lost control around 2:10 a.m.
Man stopped at Mackinac Bridge charged with trafficking, teen victim found under blanket in car
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids teen told police a man was “pimping her out” and he threatened her if she didn’t make him a specific amount of money each day, court records state. The alleged abuse stopped this week when the alleged trafficker, 38-year-old...
WNEM
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents at a Grand Blanc Township condo are hoping to salvage what’s left of what was damaged by a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23. In all, 16 units were damaged but thankfully there was no loss of life. TV5 caught up with a few...
WZZM 13
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Bay County man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after allegedly threatened to kill family takes plea
BAY CITY, MI — Accused of making homicidal threats against his family, a Bay County man ran into a patch of woods and allegedly dared police to come after him. Shortly thereafter, he surrendered after being flushed from hiding by a Michigan State Police helicopter. Months on, the man...
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say
SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
thelivingstonpost.com
High-speed chase through Howell ends when car crashes into house
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling eastbound I-96 near M-59 in Howell Township when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer after determining that it has been stolen out of Melvindale. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle failed to pull over, and instead accelerated at a high rate of speed while continuing east on I-96.
9&10 News
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
WILX-TV
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Deputies Searching for Remus Gas Station Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The Sheriff’s Office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early Wednesday morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in the...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Hires Investigator Into Illegal Trash Dumpings
Illegal dumping sites around Saginaw have been getting cleaned up thanks to the efforts of one man. Allen Rabideau of Capital A Investigations has been cruising the streets cleaning up illegaly discarded waste, and tracking down those responsible for it thanks to an $800,000 allocation from Saginaw’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. He says that since the city contracted him around a month ago, he’s been hard at work.
