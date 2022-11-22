North Carolina point guard Caleb Love reached a big milestone in his career with the program during Thursday’s win over Portland. As UNC had to use a late run to get by the Pilots and avoid a stunning upset, Love reached the 1,000-point milestone in his career. He did it early in the game, needing just three points going into the game to hit it and he did just that. By reaching the 1,000-point mark, Love becomes the 80th Tar Heel to do so in program history. He does it in his third season with UNC, opting to return for another year...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO