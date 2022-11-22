Read full article on original website
The Louisville Cardinals are having a nightmare of a season. They remain winless through six games after they just got blasted by the Cincinnati Bearcats Wednesday to the tune of an 81-62 score. Louisville basketball even had it worse in the game prior to that, as the Cardinals got absolutely hammered by the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 70-38.
South Carolina and head coach Lamont Paris will look to bounce back after a disappointing showing in the Charleston Classic.
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
Louisville has entered early crisis mode following Tuesday's embarrassing loss in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The men's basketball team fell to 0-5 after a 70-38 loss to Texas Tech. Louisville had more turnovers (18) than field goals (11) and assists (five) combined while committing 23 fouls and allowing 45 rebounds.
The redshirt senior did not play in last week's home finale against NC State due to a shoulder injury.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack travel to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels for a rivalry weekend showdown between ACC squads. The Wolfpack come into this matchup on a two-game skid, while UNC enters the game after a shocking 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 12. Will NC...
The Cardinals end their trip in the Maui Invitational with a matchup against the Bearcats in the seventh place game.
Ole Miss football fans were left enraged after what they believed was an incomplete pass was instead ruled a backward toss and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State in a rainy, back-and-forth Egg Bowl on Thursday. With the Rebels facing a 1st and 10 from their own 36-yard line and trailing 24-16 ...
Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Jordan King scored 20 points in East Tennessee State's 69-62 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Buccaneers have gone 2-0 in home games. East Tennessee State is...
The Indianapolis Colts continued their week of practice on Thursday but an illness continues to work its way through the team and keep players out.
North Carolina point guard Caleb Love reached a big milestone in his career with the program during Thursday’s win over Portland. As UNC had to use a late run to get by the Pilots and avoid a stunning upset, Love reached the 1,000-point milestone in his career. He did it early in the game, needing just three points going into the game to hit it and he did just that. By reaching the 1,000-point mark, Love becomes the 80th Tar Heel to do so in program history. He does it in his third season with UNC, opting to return for another year...
