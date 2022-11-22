ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities

By Cory McCoy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6LJB_0jKKsQVe00

Thanksgiving can be stressful, especially when budgets are tight and the cost of food keeps rising. This year, thousands of families have a little more to be thankful for.

More than 2,500 families in the Tri-Cities, Sunnyside and Yakima will have everything they need to celebrate Thanksgiving thanks to Second Harvest’s annual Turkey Drive.

The nonprofit hosted its third, and final, Turkey Drive of the week on Tuesday at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, handing off the final 1,000 boxes of Thanksgiving meals. On Monday they gave away 700 boxes each in Yakima and Sunnyside.

The remaining 100 boxes were set aside to be delivered by Ben Franklin Transit to families who couldn’t get to the events, Second Harvest Philanthropy Manager Jean Tucker said.

“This is our 7th annual Turkey Drive distribution,” Tucker said. “It’s really just a community effort about coming together and serving families that would otherwise go without.”

Each box was filled with a turkey and all the fixings families will need for their Thanksgiving feasts. Tucker said they order the turkeys more than a year in advance and then spend months in the run up organizing and fundraising. Hundreds of volunteers got together on Sunday to put the boxes together, then hundreds more helped with the drive-through distribution events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OAwF1_0jKKsQVe00
Several dozen community volunteers team up to help distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes Tuesday at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick during Second Harvest’s 7th annual Turkey Drive event. Bob Brawdy/bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

Tucker said the first cars began arriving before dawn, and hundreds were already in line two hours before the event was set to begin.

“There is a lot of demand right now, from September 2021 to September 2022, our partner agencies were reporting up to a 45% increase in demand, from people seeking out food assistance,” Tucker said. “That’s pretty significant, with a lot of folks asking for help for the first time. Inflation has had a real, measurable impact on our partner agencies.”

AgriNorthwest had more than two dozen volunteers on hand bright and early, helping to set up the event. AgriNorthwest Senior Area Manager Kyle Barclay said this was the fourth year he and his wife Peggy have helped work the event.

“It’s about the opportunity to serve the community,” Barclay said. “We really encourage our employees to get out there and help and be part of the community wherever they can, and this is just a great opportunity.”

“We recognize the need in the community, and recognize it’s going to take everyone doing their part. There’s no one person that’s going to fulfill all the needs.”

AgriNorthwest is also a major year-round donor of potatoes and onions.

Tucker said the drive was made possible thanks to volunteers and generous local donors like Lamb Weston, U-Pull-It Auto Parts and others.

Lamb Weston is the presenting sponsor of the event. U-Pull-It is the matching sponsor, pledging matching donations of up to $15,000.

Families needing assistance after the holiday can find drive-through events, food pantries and other resources by going to Second Harvest’s website , 2-harvest.org, and clicking on “ Find Food .”

More information for those looking to donate or volunteer can also be found on their website. Second Harvest’s Hunger Solution Center is in Pasco at 5825 Burlington Loop.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yaktrinews.com

Boaters gearing up for Tri-Cities holiday tradition

Kennewick – The Clover Island Yacht Club is looking for boaters to join in the annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade. The parade has been lighting up the Columbia River since the 1960s. Michael Rhodes is the docks director for the yacht club, and he’s taken part in the parade...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

East Valley Fire Department receives Local Heroes Grant

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 4/the East Valley Fire Department has been awarded the Local Heroes Grant by the Gesa Community Foundation. Gesa’s Local Heroes Grand Program provides funding to organizations that assist local heroes in Washington, including firefighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and veterans. “Gesa is committed to...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
98.3 The KEY

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Watch Your Speed On Yakima City Streets This Holiday Season

Yakima Police will continue emphasis patrols through the holidays as they try and slow many Yakima drivers and prevent serious crashes. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols and so far they're not showing any decreases. Police are making a lot of traffic stops every week. During...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Green can yard waste pick up services return to Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Green can yard waste collection services are scheduled to begin again tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. In a news release, the City of Richland announced that the early freezing temperatures in the region and the windstorm earlier this month have made it difficult to follow regular collection schedules but they are ready to bring this service back.
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water

The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.

SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
SELAH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Free service at Yakima Jiffy Lubes may prevent catalytic converter thefts

YAKIMA, Wash. —Yakima Jiffy Lubes are now offering a free service to community members that police believe will both help discourage people from stealing catalytic converters and help them to catch suspects after a theft occurs. The service includes spraying high visibility paint on the catalytic converter to let anyone attempting to steal it that it’s not a good idea,...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Church Helping Brighten Holidays at Area Schools

Grace City Church is holding it's Annual Gift For Kids for 2022 to help approximately 900 kids throughout the region during the holidays. The program is a partnership with family advocates in local schools like Veronica Mendoza, who serves families at Mission View Elementary in Wenatchee. Pastor Adam James from...
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
100
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy