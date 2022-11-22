ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

byuiscroll.org

Three, two, one … light the tree! Maybe?

On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, students, faculty and families in the community filled the BYU-Idaho campus for an evening of activities and entertainment sponsored by Campus Life and the University Store. The evening’s festivities kicked off with the Christmas tree lighting program on the Taylor Quad at 6...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Miller family provides meals, resources for homeless community

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are giving back to their community through an annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness. Continuing the Thanksgiving tradition, the Larry H. Miller family hoped to serve more than 3,000 people on Monday. This is their 24th consecutive year serving a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents

Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Barn on turkey farm in Sanpete County destroyed by fire

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A barn on a turkey farm in Sanpete County is a complete loss following a fire the morning of Nov. 22. No people or animals were injured by the fire. According to Todd Robinson, with the Fountain Green Fire Department, the fire started at 8:15 a.m. Robinson says the fire was on a farm between Moroni and Fountain Green.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews knock down 2 fires in east Provo

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue crews responded to two structure fires on the city’s east side early Thursday morning. The first fire, a two-alarm, was on East 300 North, near Splash Summit Water Park. “Fire crews from Station 22, Station 24,...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Six new Latter-day Saint missions to launch in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just announced it will offer six new missions next year. In a statement online, the Church says it will soon offer five new missions in Africa and one new mission in Europe. Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan North Mission,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

