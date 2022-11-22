Read full article on original website
Festival of Trees holiday extravaganza returns to in-person event
For the first time in three years, a half-century old Utah holiday tradition will once again welcome the public to partake in the Christmas extravaganza.
tippnews.com
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
byuiscroll.org
Three, two, one … light the tree! Maybe?
On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, students, faculty and families in the community filled the BYU-Idaho campus for an evening of activities and entertainment sponsored by Campus Life and the University Store. The evening’s festivities kicked off with the Christmas tree lighting program on the Taylor Quad at 6...
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City residents passed an $85M parks bond. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Utah's capital city overwhelmingly accepted in this year's election a new $85 million general obligation bond that will help fund several parks, trails and public lands-related projects throughout Salt Lake City. It appeared that the bond would pass when the first election results...
kjzz.com
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
KSLTV
Miller family provides meals, resources for homeless community
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are giving back to their community through an annual tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness. Continuing the Thanksgiving tradition, the Larry H. Miller family hoped to serve more than 3,000 people on Monday. This is their 24th consecutive year serving a...
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
upr.org
Thanksgiving tradition offers free food and services to SLC's unhoused residents
Salt Lake City kicked off Thanksgiving week by providing 3,000 Thanksgiving meals and other services to its unhoused and food-insecure residents on Monday. The event has happened for the last 24 years and gives attendees at the Salt Palace Convention Center access not just to a hearty meal but a wide variety of services, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, clothes and free transit passes from the Utah Transit Authority.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
kslnewsradio.com
Barn on turkey farm in Sanpete County destroyed by fire
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A barn on a turkey farm in Sanpete County is a complete loss following a fire the morning of Nov. 22. No people or animals were injured by the fire. According to Todd Robinson, with the Fountain Green Fire Department, the fire started at 8:15 a.m. Robinson says the fire was on a farm between Moroni and Fountain Green.
Gephardt Daily
Crews knock down 2 fires in east Provo
PROVO, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue crews responded to two structure fires on the city’s east side early Thursday morning. The first fire, a two-alarm, was on East 300 North, near Splash Summit Water Park. “Fire crews from Station 22, Station 24,...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power asking customers to lend a hand to those in need
SALT LAKE CITY — During the month of November, Rocky Mountain Power is providing a way for its customers to help those in need stay warm, through the Lend a Hand program. According to a news release from RMP, the company will donate $2 for every $1 donated by customers up to $120,000.
New Layton fire station to curb extended response times
The Layton City community gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to celebrate the grand opening of the long-awaited Fire Station 54.
buildingsaltlake.com
The Salt Lake City Library is buying property in Ballpark. Now it needs approval for the purchase.
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. As part of an ongoing attempt to bring civic services to a troubled neighborhood,...
buildingsaltlake.com
Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kslnewsradio.com
Six new Latter-day Saint missions to launch in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just announced it will offer six new missions next year. In a statement online, the Church says it will soon offer five new missions in Africa and one new mission in Europe. Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan North Mission,...
