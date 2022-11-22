Read full article on original website
2022 Wright County Area Girls Hockey Preview
The Girls Hockey season is under way, and right here on AM 1360 KRWC, krwc1360.com and our app. we will have all the best coverage of girls hockey in Wright County once again this year. Below is a season preview. Let’s Play Hockey! Teams listed in alphabetical order. Buffalo...
Ethan Glynn, in recovery from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A Twin Cities teenager who was hurt in a freak football accident will get to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Fifteen-year-old Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington Jefferson High School, was left mostly paralyzed back in September after being tackled. His parents and brother flew out to Colorado where he continues his recovery. A new update posted Wednesday on his CaringBridge page shows he made it out to the Denver Broncos game last Sunday. And his family says they're getting ready to watch more football and eat plenty of food on Thursday.
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 12
With one game left to play in the regular season after the loss to Iowa, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4) appear headed to Detroit, Charlotte, or New York City. I don’t know about you, but a trip to the Motor City to play a MAC opponent is about as appealing as a root canal. Let’s hope the Gophers prevail in Saturday’s rivalry game against Wisconsin, providing a much-needed shot of energy heading into the bowl selection process.
Joyce Marie Stocke
Age 71, formerly of Buffalo and Maple Grove, passed away November 21st. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 26th from 3 to 5 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Joyce Stocke will be held Sunday, November 27th at 2 PM at The Buffalo Covenant Church. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Savino “Bud” Ranallo
Age 93 of Richfield, formerly of Loretto, passed away November 17th. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2nd from 4 to 8 PM at Iten Funeral Home in Delano. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian burial for Savino Ranallo will be held Saturday, December 3rd at 11 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Loretto. Interment with military honors will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements with Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
Richard “Dick” Salonek
Age 85 of Montrose, passed away November 21st. Visitation will be held on Friday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Dick Salonek will be held Friday, November 25th at 11 AM at the St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church of rural Delano. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Iten Funeral Home of Delano.
Fire destroys home in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’
On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
Truck tips, spills onto I-35W in Minneapolis
A truck carrying what appears to be a load of lumber tipped over on I-35W near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon. FOX 9 was able to capture the scene using traffic camera footage.
Best Restaurant in Minneapolis and Saint Paul
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hai Hai is an Asian street food restaurant. It takes its inspiration from Southeast Asia and Thailand and features a colorful interior and giant fronded trees. It's also a craft cocktail bar and offers app discounts. Its menu is constantly changing and includes new dishes. The...
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022
Food editor discusses his Top 10 picks on WCCO-TV segment The post WATCH: Jason DeRusha’s Top New Restaurants and Best Chef of 2022 appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
