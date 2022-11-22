Read full article on original website
CNBC
With unions aligned, timeline for rail strike and railroad emergency prep is now clear
Four rail unions have aligned on a potential national strike date of Dec. 9, with the Signalmen's union agreeing to move back its date in coordination with other unions that rejected the labor deal. Railroads begin preparing for a strike seven days ahead of that date. Chemicals take priority in...
Railroad unions and their employers at an impasse: Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in 3 decades
The prospect of a potentially devastating rail workers strike is looming again. Fears of a strike in September 2022 prompted the Biden administration to pull out all the stops to get a deal between railroads and the largest unions representing their employees. That deal hinged on ratification by a majority of members at all 12 of those unions. So far, eight have voted in favor, but four have rejected the terms. If even one continues to reject the deal after further negotiations, it could mean a full-scale freight strike will start as soon as midnight on Dec. 5, 2022. Any work...
Where Are All the Nuclear Bunkers?
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union invested heavily in public defense infrastructure, but the United States did not.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
freightwaves.com
Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers
Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of the Unknown Soldier returned to the US 101 years ago after WWI
101 years ago on Nov. 9, 1921, the body of the fallen U.S. soldier that now rests in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier returned to the U.S. from France, where he died in the fighting of World War I. According to Arlington National Cemetery, the Unknown Soldier’s remains were...
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
If train strike happens, major rail union will honor picket lines, its leader says
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen National President Dennis Pierce provides expert analysis of railroad workers' potential strike.
Behold The First F-16 Viper Built In South Carolina
Lockheed MartinThe first Viper to roll off the Greenville line is also the first in the advanced Block 70 configuration, and set to take flight next year.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black on the battlefield: Here are five quick facts about Black veterans
There is no part of America that Black citizens haven’t touched. Ranging from music to business and back, Black communities have had an impact on every aspect of American society. Military service is not excluded from that statement either. From the Revolutionary War to the present day, Black soldiers have laid their lives on the line in battle. Along the way, American society has come to know the names of legendary troops like the “Red Tails” and the “Harlem Hellfighters.” The sacrifices that these soldiers made have paved the way for the likes of Colin Powell, Lloyd J. Austin and several others. As the nation celebrates Veterans Day, it’s important to look back and learn more about how Black soldiers have shaped this country.
seafoodsource.com
Looming railroad strike, barge back-up straining US supply chains
An impending rail strike in the U.S. could further entangle supply chains and drive up inflation. Four major railroad labor unions have rejected a tentative agreement with freight railroad companies brokered by the administration of U.S. Joe Biden over the summer. Even though eight of the 12 major railroad worker unions have ratified the agreement, several have pledged solidarity with those that have not.
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
Largest dam demolition plan in history clears last federal regulatory hurdle
A plan to demolish four dams along the lower Klamath River in Oregon and California cleared its last federal bureaucratic hurdle Thursday, when U.S. regulators voted to greenlight what is set to be the country’s largest dam removal project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted Thursday to approve...
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
freightwaves.com
Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports
Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
freightwaves.com
Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants
A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
World War II soldier from Charleston, West Virginia identified, returning home
WASHINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A World War II soldier will finally be coming home to the Mountain State 78 years after he was reported missing in action. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Cpl. Joseph H. Gunnoe, of Charleston, West Virginia has been accounted for. The agency says Gunnoe, who was just […]
The Grimke Sisters and the Indelible Stain of Slavery
“Our family, Black and white.” For the slaveholding class of the old South, it was a familiar trope, one intended to convey both mastery and benevolence, to hide the reality of raw power and exploitation behind an ideology of paternalistic concern and natural racial hierarchy. There was profound irony in the white South’s choice of this image, for the words were far from simply figurative: They revealed the very truths they were designed to hide. One can see in the slave schedules of the 1850 and 1860 censuses the many entries marked “mulatto,” individuals the census taker regarded as mixed race, rather than Black. This was the literal family produced by the slave system before the Civil War—children conceived from the sexual dominance of free white men over enslaved Black women in liaisons that ranged from a single encounter of rape to extended relationships, such as the decades-long connection between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings.
