There is no part of America that Black citizens haven’t touched. Ranging from music to business and back, Black communities have had an impact on every aspect of American society. Military service is not excluded from that statement either. From the Revolutionary War to the present day, Black soldiers have laid their lives on the line in battle. Along the way, American society has come to know the names of legendary troops like the “Red Tails” and the “Harlem Hellfighters.” The sacrifices that these soldiers made have paved the way for the likes of Colin Powell, Lloyd J. Austin and several others. As the nation celebrates Veterans Day, it’s important to look back and learn more about how Black soldiers have shaped this country.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO