Wisconsin State

The Conversation U.S.

Railroad unions and their employers at an impasse: Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in 3 decades

The prospect of a potentially devastating rail workers strike is looming again. Fears of a strike in September 2022 prompted the Biden administration to pull out all the stops to get a deal between railroads and the largest unions representing their employees. That deal hinged on ratification by a majority of members at all 12 of those unions. So far, eight have voted in favor, but four have rejected the terms. If even one continues to reject the deal after further negotiations, it could mean a full-scale freight strike will start as soon as midnight on Dec. 5, 2022. Any work...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
freightwaves.com

Mass firing blindsides former UFI employees, truck drivers

Former employees of United Furniture Industries, operating under the Lane Furniture brand name, say they were blindsided overnight after receiving either an email or text message instructing them not to report to work Tuesday because their jobs were being immediately terminated “due to unforeseen business circumstances.”. “At the instruction...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Markets Insider

Get ready for the Great American Land Rush

The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
TEXAS STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Black on the battlefield: Here are five quick facts about Black veterans

There is no part of America that Black citizens haven’t touched. Ranging from music to business and back, Black communities have had an impact on every aspect of American society. Military service is not excluded from that statement either. From the Revolutionary War to the present day, Black soldiers have laid their lives on the line in battle. Along the way, American society has come to know the names of legendary troops like the “Red Tails” and the “Harlem Hellfighters.” The sacrifices that these soldiers made have paved the way for the likes of Colin Powell, Lloyd J. Austin and several others. As the nation celebrates Veterans Day, it’s important to look back and learn more about how Black soldiers have shaped this country.
ALABAMA STATE
seafoodsource.com

Looming railroad strike, barge back-up straining US supply chains

An impending rail strike in the U.S. could further entangle supply chains and drive up inflation. Four major railroad labor unions have rejected a tentative agreement with freight railroad companies brokered by the administration of U.S. Joe Biden over the summer. Even though eight of the 12 major railroad worker unions have ratified the agreement, several have pledged solidarity with those that have not.
LOUISIANA STATE
freightwaves.com

Zero ships waiting off Southern California, 59 off other ports

Not a single container ship waited offshore of the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach on Tuesday. It was the first time the queue had gone to zero since October 2020, in the early days of the COVID-era consumer boom. “The container-ship backup for the ports of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Texas trucking company operators accused of hiring undocumented migrants

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent, his wife and a business associate have been charged with conspiring to hire undocumented migrants to work as truck drivers. Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, as well as Alex Lopez, 33, were indicted Thursday on three counts by a federal grand jury in Laredo, Texas, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office. They were arraigned Friday.
LAREDO, TX
The Atlantic

The Grimke Sisters and the Indelible Stain of Slavery

“Our family, Black and white.” For the slaveholding class of the old South, it was a familiar trope, one intended to convey both mastery and benevolence, to hide the reality of raw power and exploitation behind an ideology of paternalistic concern and natural racial hierarchy. There was profound irony in the white South’s choice of this image, for the words were far from simply figurative: They revealed the very truths they were designed to hide. One can see in the slave schedules of the 1850 and 1860 censuses the many entries marked “mulatto,” individuals the census taker regarded as mixed race, rather than Black. This was the literal family produced by the slave system before the Civil War—children conceived from the sexual dominance of free white men over enslaved Black women in liaisons that ranged from a single encounter of rape to extended relationships, such as the decades-long connection between Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings.
WASHINGTON STATE

