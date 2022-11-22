Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
4 Chinese nationals killed on marijuana farm in Oklahoma: Police | National News
(HENNESSEY, Okla.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recognized a suspect in a quadruple murder at a marijuana farm exterior a small city in Oklahoma, however will not launch the particular person’s title as a result of doing so would put others in hazard, the company stated Tuesday.
blackchronicle.com
Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain
Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana rising operation in rural Oklahoma the place 4 folks were slain execution-style. The mail service “was met with weapons just about on a regular basis,” Jack Quirk, the proprietor of the native paper, All About Hennessey, advised The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Why are there guards anyway? You know, if it’s a legit farm, what’s the deal?”
blackchronicle.com
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect in Oklahoma marijuana farm murders captured on Miami Beach
MIAMI – A person sought in the killings of 4 individuals, and the injuring of a fifth, at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma was taken into custody in Miami Beach. Wu Chen, 45, was apprehended after a automotive tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned in a news launch.
blackchronicle.com
OKC Police identify suspect using facial recognition
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer trying to assist a gunshot sufferer made a startling discovery using facial recognition software program. Investigators mentioned the person was mysteriously dropped off on the hospital Monday night with a gunshot would to his leg. He recognized himself as...
KOCO
Security guard shoots, kills subject entering Oklahoma City dispensary with weapon
OKLAHOMA CITY — A security guard at an Oklahoma City dispensary shot and killed a subject who tried to enter the store with a weapon Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. at Mango Cannabis, 6201 NW Expressway. Oklahoma City police said the security guard confronted and shot...
fox4kc.com
4 dead at Oklahoma pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens, police say
LACEY, Okla. — Four people killed at an Oklahoma marijuana farm over the weekend were “executed,” state police said Tuesday. Investigators also said the dead were Chinese citizens. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said three men and one woman were slain on the 10-acre farm west...
blackchronicle.com
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
OSBI: Victims killed in Kingfisher Co. were executed
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
blackchronicle.com
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a girl accused of capturing at one other lady. Oklahoma City Police stated Adriana Austin was making an attempt to promote a lady a canine, however there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the 2 met up, Austin...
Man accused of killing Oklahoma City officer in crash dies
A man who was arrested following a deadly crash with an Oklahoma City police officer has died.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen 5 shock visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the latest one resulting in 45 violations. The state’s newest inspection occurred on October 11 and 12. Their earlier inspection dates again to April.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
KOCO
Man charged in crash that killed Oklahoma City police officer has died, OCPD confirms
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man charged in connection with a head-on crash that killed an Oklahoma City police officer in September has died, authorities confirmed to KOCO 5. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said Victor Fraser Jr. died. Details about his death have not been released. During the early...
Comments / 0