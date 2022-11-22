ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain

Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana rising operation in rural Oklahoma the place 4 folks were slain execution-style. The mail service “was met with weapons just about on a regular basis,” Jack Quirk, the proprietor of the native paper, All About Hennessey, advised The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Why are there guards anyway? You know, if it’s a legit farm, what’s the deal?”
HENNESSEY, OK
Suspect in Oklahoma marijuana farm murders captured on Miami Beach

MIAMI – A person sought in the killings of 4 individuals, and the injuring of a fifth, at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma was taken into custody in Miami Beach. Wu Chen, 45, was apprehended after a automotive tag reader “flagged the vehicle he was driving,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned in a news launch.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
OKC Police identify suspect using facial recognition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer trying to assist a gunshot sufferer made a startling discovery using facial recognition software program. Investigators mentioned the person was mysteriously dropped off on the hospital Monday night with a gunshot would to his leg. He recognized himself as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma

Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
HENNESSEY, OK
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK

