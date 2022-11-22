Join Warriors of Hope for the 2022 Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day! Kick off the special day at 7:30 a.m., and enjoy a walk or run in Thibodaux. “Come join us for a fun event while giving on Thanksgiving,” said Teri Larisey, CEO and founder of Warrior of Hope. Larisey founded the nonprofit organization after losing her son Brock to cancer. “After what would have been his 24 birthday, I knew I needed to do this. He wanted to be remembered for doing something good, but he didn’t have the chance, so I did it in his memory,” Larisey shared.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO