(Upcoming 4 day Holiday)....The Thanksgiving Holiday is a four day weekend. Local, State and Federal government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday, including the County, Imperial Irrigation District and City offices and departments. The California Highway Patrol goes into its Maximum Enforcement Period Wednesday evening and continues through Midnight Sunday. That is the CHP Holiday patrol period when as many officers as possible are assigned to the roadways to ensure holiday travel is as safe as possible. The Highway Patrol also covers off road areas. The Thanksgiving Holiday is one of the busiest off road holidays of the year. The population in the Sand Dune Recreation Areas normally increases by over 100,000 over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Motorists are encouraged to obey all safety traffic laws, including driving under the influence or otherwise impaired or distracted driving.

2 DAYS AGO