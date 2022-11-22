Read full article on original website
'Tis the Season
It's the season for holiday celebrations. The season started with Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales and continues through December. The City of Calexico Recreation Department is sponsoring a Christmas Home Decorating Contest. It's for houses and cards in Calexico. To participate homeowners must register by December 1st and have their decorations in operation by Monday, December 5th.
5th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon
(Annual Thanksgiving luncheon)...It will be held Thanksgiving Day at the Eagle's Lodge in El Centro. The Lodge is located at 661 West State Street in El Centro. The Luncheon will run from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm. It is hosted by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. They will serve Homeless individuals and low income families. Volunteers are still being sought for cooking, serving and bagging. To volunteer, contact LGBT Resource Center at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Donations can also be dropped off at 1073 Ross Avenue, suite E in El Centro.
Santa Is Coming To Calexico
(Santa to make a quick stop in Calexico)...It will be for a couple hours on December 15. From 5 to 7 pm Santa and helpers will be in the parking lot of the Calexico Community Center. They will be picking up letters to Santa. The first 200 children will recieve a Christmas goodie bag. Santa will then return to the North Pole to get ready for the big day.
Christmas Home Decorating Contest
( The 1st Annual Christmas Home Decorating Contest)....It is presented by the City of Calexico Recreation Department. It is for houses in Calexico and includes the houses and front yards only. To participate houses must be registered with the Recreation Department by Thursday December 1. For judging purposes, all participants are required to have their lights and decorations in operation on Monday December 5th at 5:00 pm. Judging will be conducted by select members of the Parks, Recreation, Beautification and Senior Services Commission. Judging will be based on creativity, decorations and overall theme. There will only be one winner.
Small Shaker
A small earthquake was recorded Wednesday night. The magnitude 3.2 quake was recorded at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday with an epicenter 3.2 miles northeast of Westmorland. There were no reports of damage or injury.
Thanksgiving Holiday
(Upcoming 4 day Holiday)....The Thanksgiving Holiday is a four day weekend. Local, State and Federal government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday, including the County, Imperial Irrigation District and City offices and departments. The California Highway Patrol goes into its Maximum Enforcement Period Wednesday evening and continues through Midnight Sunday. That is the CHP Holiday patrol period when as many officers as possible are assigned to the roadways to ensure holiday travel is as safe as possible. The Highway Patrol also covers off road areas. The Thanksgiving Holiday is one of the busiest off road holidays of the year. The population in the Sand Dune Recreation Areas normally increases by over 100,000 over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Motorists are encouraged to obey all safety traffic laws, including driving under the influence or otherwise impaired or distracted driving.
Salinas Man Dies in Yuma Accident
A traffic accident Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Salinas, California man. The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Mustang was southbound on Avenue 42E when it went out of control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. The driver, Jose Echevaria Cordova, 25, of Salinas, California died at the scene. A passenger was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital with critical injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Stolen Van Recovered
A woman was arrested and a stolen van was recovered Wednesday evening. El Centro Police were alerted to a Dodge Grand Caravan that had been reported stolen. An Automated License Plate Reader indicated the van was westbound on Main at Imperial Avenue at about 6:21 p.m. Wednesday. Police stopped the van at Holt and La Brucherie and detained the 42-year-old woman driving the stolen vehicle. She was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Possession of Stolen Property. The van was turn over to the registered owner.
Shaking South Of The Border
(A major earthquake).....It was recorded at 8:39 Tuesday morning. The US Geological Survey says the quake measured a magnitude 6.2. It was recorded about 138 miles south/southwest of Mexicali. It was felt in Imperial County. The earthquake was centered in an open desert area in Baja California. There is no word on damage or injury as a result of the shaking. In this area, the quake only rattled some nerves.
CBP Releases Fiscal Year Stats
(Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics)....They are for the Southern California Ports of Entry. The Ports are in San Diego and Imperial Counties. During the fiscal year, which ended September 30th, Customs and Border Protection officers inspected more than 29 million passenger vehicles, more than 1.5 million trucks, almost 19,000 buses and nearly 16 million pedestrians entering the US. The total amount of narcotics seized during the year at the six ports decreased by 38 percent compared to the previous fiscal year. Marijuana seizures decreased 98 % to 320 pounds, cocaine seizures decreased by 23% to 8,790 pounds, Heroin seizures decreased by 68% to 764 pounds, Methamphetamine seizures decreased 23 % to 86,227, and fentanyl seizures increased by 5% to 6,704 Pounds. Officers arrested 2,408 wanted fugitives, an 8% increase over the previous fiscal year.
Active Cases Of Covid 19
(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 355 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down slightly from the 366 cases reported on Friday. There are currently 15.10 news cases per 100,000 population with an 8.2% positivity rate. There are currently 958 fatalities as a result of the virus in Imperial County.
