Archdale, NC

Queen City News

NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for felony burning of buildings

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
EAGLE SPRINGS, NC
My Fox 8

Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County

A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police investigate fiery crash that left driver dead

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Morningside Drive Wednesday at 1 p.m. Police said they found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, Robert Miller III, 71, of Haw River, died at the scene. Officials said Miller was traveling west...
BURLINGTON, NC
Queen City News

22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
ELKIN, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC

