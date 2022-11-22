Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
Over 200 pounds of marijuana found during NC traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Two men have been arrested after hundreds of pounds of marijuana was found in a tractor-trailer.
NC man charged with rape, assault by strangulation
On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of sexual assault.
NC credit union employee accused of embezzling nearly $50k, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman has been charged with embezzling from the bank where she worked. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, on Aug. 1 they began investigating after Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts. Through the […]
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested for felony burning of buildings
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced an arrest following an investigation in the Eagle Springs and Seven Lakes areas. On Nov. 17, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire being set outside of a business in Eagle Springs, said Fields in a news advisory. On Nov....
My Fox 8
Greensboro man sentenced for stealing 5 French bulldog puppies in armed robbery
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced for an October 2020 gunpoint robbery of five French Bulldog puppies in Lancaster County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., 23, of Greensboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, three years supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,660 in restitution for the gunpoint puppy theft.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Iredell County
A Taylorsville woman has been arrested on Iredell County warrants. In the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, November 22nd, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested 35-year old Barbara Joyce Ashworth who was wanted in Iredell County for felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also served a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked. Ashworth was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $51,000.
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
WXII 12
Burlington police investigate fiery crash that left driver dead
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Morningside Drive Wednesday at 1 p.m. Police said they found a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, Robert Miller III, 71, of Haw River, died at the scene. Officials said Miller was traveling west...
3 jail guards in Georgia charged in beating of detainee from Greensboro
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a Black detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs of Greensboro,...
cbs17
Man drowns after accidentally backing truck into pond in Sanford, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it. Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
cbs17
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
22-year-old Elkin woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run
WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Elkin woman was arrested after a man was killed in a hit-and-run last week, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to the incident around 10 p.m. last Thursday on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A pedestrian, identified as Wilkesboro resident Rolando Lopez, 68, […]
Missing Guilford County woman with ‘cognitive impairments’ found after more than 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was missing for just over 36 hours has been found, according to family. Phyllis Carter Rollins, who had been last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, was found and taken to a hospital on Wednesday shortly before noon. Investigators were on scene at the wooded area […]
Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
WXII 12
1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
Comments / 5