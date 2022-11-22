Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
nbcboston.com
Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
Wee Home In Southie captured by Streetscape Curator, Matthew Hickey
Have you ever stopped and looked at the houses in your neighborhood…we mean, really looked?. Well, local artist and streetscape curator Matthew Dickey is constantly looking for interesting homes, buildings, and architecture in the Boston area. He has over 38,000 followers on Instagram, and his feed is filled with gorgeous photos of homes tucked away in neighborhoods, plus their history.
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: La Vita Dolce — An Italian Bakery, Deli & Cafe — To Open In Tewksbury Within Next 2 Months
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
thisweekinworcester.com
Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester
WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
iheart.com
North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'
GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
worcestermag.com
Seven Things To Do: Night Lights, Christmas by Candlelight, Festival of Crafts, and more
"Night Lights" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill returns Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 to immerse visitors in color and illumination. This year's displays celebrate the natural world in lights. Illuminated features will transform outdoor garden spaces and conservatories with string lights, rope lights, spotlights, orbs, starbursts and more. Displays made from thousands of twinkling lights take guests on a journey through different environments on Earth such as meadows, seascapes, mountaintops, and icy winter wonderlands. Other highlights of "Night Lights" include a rainbow tunnel (described as "a crowd favorite for photo backdrops"), an outdoor garden train display, a tree constructed from living bromeliad plants, and firepits for warming up or making s’mores. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks from the Farmer and the Fork Café and find holiday gifts in the Garden Shop.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Boston’s Tallest Residential Building Receives Global Best Tall Building Award
One Dalton, the tallest residential building in Boston and home to Four Seasons Hotel and Four Seasons Private Residences, announced that the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) honored the tower as a best tall building worldwide in its height category. One Dalton is the first and only building in Boston to be named a global winner by CTBUH, an organization that developed the international standards for measuring and defining tall buildings. CTBUH explores how increased urban density and vertical growth can support more sustainable and healthy cities.
Pop Warner: Over half of disqualified East Lynn football team missing paperwork
According to the Pop Warner National Circuit, the East Lynn football team that recently had nationals dreams dashed is missing over 50 percent of the necessary paperwork. Pop Warner East Lynn president Duke Wilson previously told Boston 25 the Regional Board identified two players as missing up-to-date physicals. According to...
iheart.com
Celebrity Chef Cooks Stoughton First Responders A Pre-Thanksgiving Meal
STOUGHTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Stoughton first responders got a chance to eat a pre-Thanksgiving meal prepared by a nationally recognized chef as a thank you for their service on Wednesday morning. Four-time Chopped champion and celebrity chef Stephen Coe prepared a feast for Stoughton's firefighters and police out of...
WCVB
Early Black Friday deals offer Massachusetts shoppers chance to avoid chaotic crowds
WRENTHAM, Mass. — COVID-19 concerns have now been replaced by inflation concerns, but retailers are still expecting an increase in Black Friday sales this year. In Massachusetts, the shops at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets were doing brisk business the night before Thanksgiving. "We've had a ton of people....
country1025.com
Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well
Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
Family-owned La Scala Ristorante in Worcester sold to new owner
While La Scala Ristorante has changed ownership, new owner Dave Purvis said the Shrewsbury Street restaurant will remain the same. Purvis purchased the Italian restaurant from the Zona family, who have owned and operated the restaurant since 2009. Purvis is in his third week of running La Scala, he told MassLive Wednesday.
Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures
BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds. Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.
WCVB
Boston doctor discusses potential post-Thanksgiving surge in flu cases
BOSTON — The level of flu activity is now very high or high in more than two dozen states, but it remains low in Massachusetts. However, only about a third of people in the state are vaccinated for influenza.
