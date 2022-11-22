ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Jeveli's, Oldest Italian Restaurant in Boston, Goes on the Auction Block

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a landmark restaurant in East Boston whose future had been in question for awhile may be done. According to a page from Stanley J. Paine, Jeveli's went up for auction beginning on November 10 and ending on November 16, with the notice saying that "we will sell...the entire contents of the former Jeveli's restaurant. Property sold. Everything goes!" The notice says that Stanley J. Paine held the auction in association with E.F Smith and Son, while Drew Starr posted last week within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook page (via a post from Seth Gitell) that it didn't look like the restaurant would be coming back, with pictures showing a mostly cleared out space.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Wee Home In Southie captured by Streetscape Curator, Matthew Hickey

Have you ever stopped and looked at the houses in your neighborhood…we mean, really looked?. Well, local artist and streetscape curator Matthew Dickey is constantly looking for interesting homes, buildings, and architecture in the Boston area. He has over 38,000 followers on Instagram, and his feed is filled with gorgeous photos of homes tucked away in neighborhoods, plus their history.
BOSTON, MA
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Here are 6 Bars Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester

WORCESTER - It's Thanksgiving and that means it's time to gather with family, friends and loved ones you haven't seen in a year or longer. There are a few local bars open early again this year for many of their loyal customers. If you're looking to get away from the...
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

North Shore Mother-Daughter Duo Create And Sell 'WerePups'

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Artist Jude Abbe has done impression paintings for decades and now, she has traded in her canvas for "WerePups." The hyper-realistic, life-sized, infant werewolf dolls are made from a kit sold by Pennsylvania artist, Asia Eriksen. Jude said Asia came up with the idea...
GEORGETOWN, MA
worcestermag.com

Seven Things To Do: Night Lights, Christmas by Candlelight, Festival of Crafts, and more

"Night Lights" at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill returns Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 to immerse visitors in color and illumination. This year's displays celebrate the natural world in lights. Illuminated features will transform outdoor garden spaces and conservatories with string lights, rope lights, spotlights, orbs, starbursts and more. Displays made from thousands of twinkling lights take guests on a journey through different environments on Earth such as meadows, seascapes, mountaintops, and icy winter wonderlands. Other highlights of "Night Lights" include a rainbow tunnel (described as "a crowd favorite for photo backdrops"), an outdoor garden train display, a tree constructed from living bromeliad plants, and firepits for warming up or making s’mores. Guests can also enjoy snacks and drinks from the Farmer and the Fork Café and find holiday gifts in the Garden Shop.
BOYLSTON, MA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Boston’s Tallest Residential Building Receives Global Best Tall Building Award

One Dalton, the tallest residential building in Boston and home to Four Seasons Hotel and Four Seasons Private Residences, announced that the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) honored the tower as a best tall building worldwide in its height category. One Dalton is the first and only building in Boston to be named a global winner by CTBUH, an organization that developed the international standards for measuring and defining tall buildings. CTBUH explores how increased urban density and vertical growth can support more sustainable and healthy cities.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Celebrity Chef Cooks Stoughton First Responders A Pre-Thanksgiving Meal

STOUGHTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Stoughton first responders got a chance to eat a pre-Thanksgiving meal prepared by a nationally recognized chef as a thank you for their service on Wednesday morning. Four-time Chopped champion and celebrity chef Stephen Coe prepared a feast for Stoughton's firefighters and police out of...
STOUGHTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Wins 2022 National Flavor of the Year – Takes 3rd Place Nationally As Well

Every year ice cream shops from around the country (and beyond) come together for the North American Ice Cream Association contest. This year it was held in Fort Worth, Texas and a Massachusetts ice cream shop was the big winner, taking home 1st and 3rd place in the National Flavor of the Year contest. That shop is Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – with locations in Peabody, Salem, and Gloucester, MA.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy