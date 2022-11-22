ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Successful food drive gets TCAT food pantry ready for helping hungry students

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 2 days ago
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WREG

MemFeast organizers prepare to feed thousands on Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As many of you prepare your Thanksgiving Day dinner, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, the City of Memphis, along with other churches are making finals preps for MemFeast 2022. Inside the kitchen at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, if you thought preparing your Thanksgiving feast for family and friends was a major undertaking then you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event

SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving. The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry. There are several locations listed below:. Christ Missionary Baptist -...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One downtown restaurant gives back for the 18th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 18th year, Thanksgiving dinner is served at Westy’s in downtown Memphis. The restaurant teamed up with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief to feed the less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s, says he feels it’s his duty to serve those in his community. “People want […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
fox13memphis.com

Number of homeowners in Shelby County drops 17,000 since 2010

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New records show there are 17,000 fewer homeowners in Shelby County since 2010. Why? Many point to Wall Street investors buying up houses that would normally go to people trying to buy into the American Dream of owning their own home. Joyce Flowers said she’s being...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

AARP Fraud Watch Network shares the latest holiday shopping scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new AARP Fraud Watch Network survey reveals that 3 in 4 Americans have experienced at least one form of holiday fraud. AARP’s Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on how to spot and avoid scams, plus advice on what to do if you’ve already been targeted by scams or fraud.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
MEMPHIS, TN

