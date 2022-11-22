Successful food drive gets TCAT food pantry ready for helping hungry students

Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit feeds Thanksgiving breakfast to Memphis’ homeless community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless helped to feed those in need in Memphis on Turkey Day. I Am Somebody 901, a nonprofit, began feeding the homeless community hot Thanksgiving breakfasts Downtown Thursday morning. The meal giveaway kicked off at 6 a.m. at 383 Poplar Ave.,...
Local families to receive over 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving through nonprofit giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has partnered with Feed the Needy to give out 242,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, volunteers from the local nonprofit met to complete the packing of the food. Volunteers worked to complete over 3,800 food boxes to help families...
MemFeast organizers prepare to feed thousands on Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As many of you prepare your Thanksgiving Day dinner, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, the City of Memphis, along with other churches are making finals preps for MemFeast 2022. Inside the kitchen at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, if you thought preparing your Thanksgiving feast for family and friends was a major undertaking then you […]
Hyde Park woman self-funds Thanksgiving giveaway, serves 160
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The holiday season is expected to bring out the spirit of charity in many across the community. This includes one Memphis woman who donated from her own pocket to make sure those who were less fortunate were fed this Thanksgiving. “I’m grateful for giving back to...
PHOTOS: Deputies Feed the Needy with annual Thanksgiving event
SCSO Feed the Needy Event Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office participated in their annual Feed the Needy campaign, providing food and resources for over 3,800 households in impoverished Mid-South neighborhoods. More than 400 boxes were also given to various non-profits and churches in the 28th annual event. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Local church to serve 5,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day at 10 locations across the city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re well into the holiday season, and one local church is using this time to give back to the less fortunate. Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church plans to feed 5,000 people Thanksgiving Day. The dedicated group of church members spent over seven hours Tuesday smoking turkeys...
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can deck the halls for a deserving senior in the Memphis area. The Be a Santa to a Senior program is a way to bring cheer to seniors who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 10th year for...
3,800 boxes of food delivered to Mid-South families ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of families across the Mid-South will be getting some relief this holiday season as organizations come together to help feed those in need. WREG spoke to organizers who say they’ve made it their life mission to feed the needy. Ruth Rawlings-Bank, CEO and President of Feed the Needy, says volunteers from […]
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
Meal giveaways happening across Memphis for Thanksgiving
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church presents MemFeast along with other community organizations to giveaway meals on Thanksgiving. The annual MemFeast will be on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to feed the homeless and hungry. There are several locations listed below:. Christ Missionary Baptist -...
One downtown restaurant gives back for the 18th year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the 18th year, Thanksgiving dinner is served at Westy’s in downtown Memphis. The restaurant teamed up with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief to feed the less fortunate this Thanksgiving holiday. Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s, says he feels it’s his duty to serve those in his community. “People want […]
Christmas controversy takes root in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the day before Thanksgiving but the Christmas tree at the Southland Mall has already gone up...and come down. Every year, Whitehaven residents look forward to the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree outside of the mall. But, this year’s display caused some backlash. Instead of the...
Light Garden in Olive Branch brings holiday joy
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Tractor trailer loads of lights and more have been rolled into Olive Branch City Park over the last few weeks to get ready for one of the biggest light shows in the Mid-South. The new Light Garden officially opened Tuesday night. ”It is going to...
Southaven church to host Soulful Christmas Celebration
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– A Southaven church is already working to bring the spirit of Christmas to life. Brown Missionary Baptist Church will hold a Soulful Christmas Celebration on December 11 for two shows in person for the first time since the pandemic. The free event will feature many musical performers. “It’s a wonderful time to just […]
Number of homeowners in Shelby County drops 17,000 since 2010
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New records show there are 17,000 fewer homeowners in Shelby County since 2010. Why? Many point to Wall Street investors buying up houses that would normally go to people trying to buy into the American Dream of owning their own home. Joyce Flowers said she’s being...
Gender-affirming care cancelled with no explanation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Evans family is devastated, disappointed and hoping for things to turn around before insurance runs out. A house full of love, is at a standstill after their sibling Chris was removed from a list of patients awaiting gender affirming surgery. “It was a very shocking,...
AARP Fraud Watch Network shares the latest holiday shopping scams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new AARP Fraud Watch Network survey reveals that 3 in 4 Americans have experienced at least one form of holiday fraud. AARP’s Director of Fraud Prevention Programs Kathy Stokes joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips on how to spot and avoid scams, plus advice on what to do if you’ve already been targeted by scams or fraud.
$60M development to ease Marion housing shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As business and industry continue growing in Crittenden County, Arkansas, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet that demand, a $60 million housing development is slated to go from the drawing board to reality in the heart of Marion, Arkansas. The multi-phase development called Brownstone Estates will occupy 75 acres of […]
PHOTOS: Whitehaven Christmas Parade
Whitehaven Christmas Parade The Shelby County Sheriff's Office came out to celebrate the Whitehaven Christmas Parade. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
State AGs intervene after customers stuck paying for solar panels that don’t work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has joined a coalition of eight state attorneys general urging five solar lending companies to suspend loan payments for Pink Energy customers. Pink Energy, which expanded into Memphis only a few months ago, went bankrupt in October. The coalition sent a...
