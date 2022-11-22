Birmingham City Council Approves Violence-Reduction Effort for City High Schools

The Hueytown High School Golden Gopher Marching Band is the largest in the Jefferson County School District and it makes a difference in its sound. It's loud and its 160 members even like to use props to add to its excitement for the crowd. Band director Dwight Caddell is in his seventh and final year leading the group and he wanted to make it memorable, with a halftime show called "The King."

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO