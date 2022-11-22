ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Outsider.com

TSA Agent Finds Live Cat in Checked Baggage

With holiday travel already underway, the Transportation Security Administration revealed one of its agents already discovered an unusual item in a passenger’s luggage. A spokesperson from TSA told The New York Post that an orange cat was discovered at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday (November 22nd). An agent discovered the feline after it poked its head out of a suitcase. It was reported that the luggage’s owner was not aware that they had a stowaway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Pup Using Dad As Human Dog Bed Melts Hearts: 'Feel Safe'

An adorable video of a golden retriever puppy using his dad as a human dog bed has gone viral on TikTok with over 800,000 views. In the video, posted to the page @barneymccarthy, Barney the pup can be seen lying on his back in his dad's arms in the sun at a Chicago based brewery, Pilot Project Brewing, legs stretched out and eyes closed, clearly feeling relaxed and safe.
Newsweek

Cat 'Waiting for His Moment' To Slap Golden Retriever Caught on Camera

A hilarious video of a cat suddenly slapping a dog has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 4 million views. The video shared from the TikTok account @thegoldenbreakfastclub, which follows the lives of Waffles (a 6-year-old cat) and Maples (a 1.5-year-old golden retriever), shows Maples on a sofa, getting all excited after a man gives him a friendly rub.
People

Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats

North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
FLORIDA STATE

