Read full article on original website
Related
Albia Newspapers
Things to see and do during stroll
Monroe County Historical Museum has special opening for Stroll. The Monroe County Historical Museum, closed for the season, will have a special re-opening for the Victorian Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 3. The museum will be open from 4-7 p.m. Strollers are invited to stop by to warm up, enjoy music,...
ottumwaradio.com
Date Announced for Oskaloosa Christmas Parade
Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 PM. Main Street Director, Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at...
Albia Newspapers
Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Christmas show Dec. 11
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. William LaRue Jones, presents its holiday concert, “Ottumwa Merry & Bright” on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bridge View Center. It will be a festive occasion sure to put you in the Christmas Spirit, which includes soloists David Sharp and Diana Upton-Hill, as well as Premier Dance Center students, along with a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be handing out goody bags or gift bags to young members of the audience.
KCCI.com
Saved by a bowl: Chuck's Restaurant receives container to help feed thousands for Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Let the mashing begin!. A generous donor has provided a giant bowl to Chuck's Restaurant for Thanksgiving. The Des Moines restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there was one missing ingredient — a 140-quart bowl. Chuck's recently purchased a...
kniakrls.com
Sheriff Enforcement for the Holiday
There will be extra law enforcement on the roadways for the holiday season. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that drivers need to be responsible, “Obviously we realize whenever there is family gatherings. Some people like to have a couple of beers or glasses of wine or different things and our message obviously is just to make sure they know how many they have had. Keep it under the limit in regards to if they are going to be getting into motor vehicles or driving and those different kinds of situations. It’s not that we don’t want people to have fun and enjoy themselves, we just want them to be responsible.”
Free ornaments hidden around Des Moines
The Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting its third annual, free "Downtown DSM Hide and Seek Ornaments You Keep." What's happening: Local artists will be hiding holiday ornaments around Des Moines everyday from Dec. 2-11, including in the East Village and Court Avenue district.How to find them: Pictures and clues will be posted on the partnership's social media pages, along with the hashtags #downtownDSM and #DSMlocal.Families who find them are encouraged to share a picture and take one home with them.The bottom line: The goal of the event is to encourage people to shop around downtown for the holiday season.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
Albia Newspapers
Award winning artist to be included in this year’s stroll
The Monroe County Arts Council is excited to sponsor award winning artist, Nash Cox, in a window this year. Nash works exclusively in watercolors to create highly detailed automotive paintings that present the viewer with a little bit of the soul and history of each vehicle. His studio is located in Chariton but his paintings can be found in private collections across the United States, Puerto Rico and Australia.
KCCI.com
Chuck's Restaurant says missing bowl could smash Thanksgiving potato plans
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chuck's Restaurant is preparing to offer approximately 3,200 free Thanksgiving meals, but there is one missing ingredient. The Des Moines restaurant is on the hunt for a 140-quart mixing bowl. The mixer Chuck's normally uses to make mashed potatoes finally died after decades of use.
Albia Newspapers
Theater grant, sidewalks, sewer update before city
Albia Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Laura Teno spoke to the council about applying for a Catalyst Grant for the King Opera House. The city has to be the applicant for grants in the Main Street program. Teno said there will be five grants given out to Iowa theaters...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
KCCI.com
Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14% in the first 10 months of this year -- with sales in October down significantly. Twenty-nine-hundred Iowa homes were sold in October. That's 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10% last month and the NUMBER of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year. The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month was $217,500. That's down nearly 10% from the record high set in July.
Survivor of Sherman Hill house fire shares her story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gina Brown lived in the same home for fourteen years, but that all changed when a fire broke out last week. Brown lost most of her belongings, but she’s grateful she made it out of the house alive. “I reached for my side table lamp to turn it on and the […]
Albia Newspapers
Petition seeks Eddyville mayor’s resignation
The rescheduled regular meeting of the Eddyville City Council was held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 with mayor pro tem Nancy Lightle presiding. Also at the council table were members Robert Veldhuizen and Bill Liles. Citizen Laura Johnston read a petition she had circulated that had 78 signatures on, which is...
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
kciiradio.com
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Comments / 0