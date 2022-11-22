ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health

By Jeff A. Chamer, Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday.

Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June .

"I could not be more excited to welcome Soloe to the team after a robust search process for our new public health director," said Acting City Manager Eric Batista in a press release. "He brings exceptional leadership qualities, an incredible wealth of experience, and a commitment to addressing public health inequities."

Dennis will report to Matilde Castiel, commissioner of Health and Human Services, and will oversee the daily operations of the Division of Public Health as well as the Central Massachusetts Regional Public Health Alliance.

Dennis's work in public health includes, among other roles, serving as the director of local public health initiatives for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, as well as regional director for the Western Massachusetts region.

He has a master's degree in environmental health from the University of Massachusetts School of Public Health and Health Sciences, is a graduate of the Commonwealth Senior Leadership Program, and is a master exercise practitioner certified by the Department of Homeland Security.

