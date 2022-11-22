Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Blocks aid Michigan to win amid defensive struggles
Less than five minutes into the second half, with a 12 point lead, the Michigan men’s basketball team’s defense faced a test. With the Wolverines running in circles following Jackson State’s ball movement, it seemed as though they would fail that test. With Michigan appearing lost, Tigers guard Ken Evans drove into the paint, positioning himself for an easy layup. But junior center Hunter Dickinson had other plans.
Look: Lions Could Make Ford Field History Today
The Detroit Lions have won three straight heading into their annual Thanksgiving Day game this afternoon. At 4-6 overall, Detroit is still on the outside of the NFC playoff picture looking in, but that can change with a win over the Bills today. There's a buzz around Dan Campbell's team, which should be evident by the crowd at Ford Field this afternoon.
The Oakland Post
All-around effort from OU plays big role in defeating Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
The Oakland men’s basketball team welcomed Emoni Bates and the Eastern Michigan Eagles to the O’rena on Saturday, Nov. 19. Fans were either on the edge of their seats or on their feet as the game crept toward the finish line. A Trey Townsend layup late in the...
Look: NCAA's Women's Final Four Location Gets Criticized
The 2023 NCAA Women's Final Four will be held in Dallas, and the NCAA announced on Monday that the event will be in San Antonio in 2029 and return to Dallas in 2031. The decision to hold three of the next nine Final Fours in the state of Texas isn't sitting well with some, given the state's strict abortion ban.
wtvbam.com
College basketball: U of M at home tonight, MSU with a big road test tomorrow night
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan men’s basketball team will host Jackson State tonight in an attempt to win their second straight game. T. he Wolverines are 4-and-1 this season and are coming off a 70-66 win against Ohio University. Meanwhile, number-15 Michigan State...
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Ohio State Legend Reveals What He Respects About Michigan
Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is excited to watch his alma mater square off against Michigan this Saturday afternoon. Bosa appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" last week to discuss a handful of topics about the 49ers and Ohio State. While on the show, Bosa was asked about...
NFL World Thinking Of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman On Thanksgiving
For the first time in over 20 years, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will not be in the broadcast booth to call a Thanksgiving game. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that shocking statistic on Twitter along with the message: "Enjoy, men." Buck and Aikman have called countless NFL games on Thanksgiving...
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
Breaking: Charges Reportedly Filed In Michigan Tunnel Incident
Just under a month ago, an ugly scene unfolded from the Michigan tunnel as Michigan State players were seen assaulting a Wolverines player. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over the Spartanson Oct. 29. Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel. Michigan State...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
Look: Epic Ohio State vs. Michigan Hype Video Going Viral
With rivalry week finally here, all eyes will be on this Saturday's game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. Last year, Michigan rushed for nearly 300 yards in a 42-27 win over Ohio State. It was by far the most important victory of Jim Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor.
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vegas Computer's Score Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're just a couple of days away from the biggest college football game of the year. On Saturday, Ohio State is set to host Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ohio State is viewed by most as a touchdown favorite. Michigan can be a popular upset pick, though. OddsShark's computer...
Ryan Day Reveals If He Expects Blake Corum To Play
This weekend, Ohio State and Michigan will face off in a highly-anticipated matchup of unbeaten teams. The two bitter rivals will look to keep their respective College Football Playoff hopes alive in what could be one of the best contests of the 2022 regular season. This past Saturday, Michigan star...
fox2detroit.com
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear
Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
