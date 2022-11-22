ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Here's how you can help a Metro East animal rescue clear its shelter for the holidays

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — With Thanksgiving in just a few days, an East St. Louis animal rescue is inviting you to foster a dog for the holiday and clear their shelter. Gateway Pet Guardians is hosting its annual "Slumber Pawty" program, encouraging families to foster dogs through the holiday season in an effort to give the rescue dogs a break from life in the shelter, according to a news release.
St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
