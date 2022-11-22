Read full article on original website
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
mocoshow.com
Brush Fire Temporarily Stops CSX RR Train Traffic
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a brush fire in the area of 16th Street and Spring Street in Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Three units are on the scene as of ~6:30pm working on hotspots...
arlnow.com
NPS announces plans to improve safety along Mount Vernon Trail through Arlington
The National Park Service is starting to work on plans to improve safety along the portion of the Mount Vernon Trail that winds through Arlington County. South of the City of Alexandria, in Fairfax County, it will make similar improvements to the trail and reconstruct that portion of the GW Parkway.
WAVY News 10
Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash
ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
tysonsreporter.com
Poll: How often do you use the express lanes in Northern Virginia?
If you’re driving along the highways in Northern Virginia, do you usually hop into an express lane or do you prefer to tough it out in the normal lanes with the rest of the proletariat?. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced last week that the new I-66 Express...
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
tysonsreporter.com
With 23 pedestrians dead, advocates call for action to make Fairfax County roads safer
Even with one month left, 2022 is the deadliest year for Fairfax County pedestrians in more than a decade. Through October, vehicle crashes have killed 22 people on streets and highways in the county — the most since at least 2010, the earliest year in Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS). The previous high came in 2018 and 2019, when there were 17 fatalities each.
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
mocoshow.com
Several Homes Will Be Without Water in Rockville Due to Water Leak Repair
Department of Public Works crews are responding to a water leak at 2611 Oakenshield Drive. Thirty homes will be without water service during the repair. Repairs, disruptions and maintenance to water mains may cause your water to be discolored. If this occurs, running the cold water for a few minutes...
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
ffxnow.com
Driver, 79, charged in Fair Oaks crash that killed motorcyclist
A 79-year-old driver who crashed into a motorcyclist in Fair Oaks last month, resulting in the biker’s death, is now facing criminal charges. Detectives have determined that Fairfax resident Mazher Rajput did not yield to a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle when attempting to turn left from West Ox Road onto Ox Hill Road on Oct. 25, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release yesterday.
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
Man stopped for theft charged in restaurant burglaries in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. […]
WJLA
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
WJLA
Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting
LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Germantown Wednesday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) are responding to a report of a fire in the chimney of a single family home on Wayfarer Rd, near Blunt Rd., in North Germantown, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Multiple responded to the call to find a fire in...
rockvillenights.com
Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
Bay Net
CCSO To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint On Wednesday
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Wednesday, November 23. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
