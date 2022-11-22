ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Brush Fire Temporarily Stops CSX RR Train Traffic

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a brush fire in the area of 16th Street and Spring Street in Silver Spring on Wednesday evening, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Three units are on the scene as of ~6:30pm working on hotspots...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WAVY News 10

Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Poll: How often do you use the express lanes in Northern Virginia?

If you’re driving along the highways in Northern Virginia, do you usually hop into an express lane or do you prefer to tough it out in the normal lanes with the rest of the proletariat?. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced last week that the new I-66 Express...
CENTREVILLE, VA
WUSA9

One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days

DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia

VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
STAFFORD, VA
tysonsreporter.com

With 23 pedestrians dead, advocates call for action to make Fairfax County roads safer

Even with one month left, 2022 is the deadliest year for Fairfax County pedestrians in more than a decade. Through October, vehicle crashes have killed 22 people on streets and highways in the county — the most since at least 2010, the earliest year in Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS). The previous high came in 2018 and 2019, when there were 17 fatalities each.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DogTime

Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident

No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Driver, 79, charged in Fair Oaks crash that killed motorcyclist

A 79-year-old driver who crashed into a motorcyclist in Fair Oaks last month, resulting in the biker’s death, is now facing criminal charges. Detectives have determined that Fairfax resident Mazher Rajput did not yield to a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle when attempting to turn left from West Ox Road onto Ox Hill Road on Oct. 25, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release yesterday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Loudoun County increases patrols after Chesapeake mass shooting

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has increased patrols in shopping centers across the county following a deadly mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart on Tuesday. The agency tweeted, "In light of last night’s tragic event at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, LCSO will have...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Fire in Germantown Wednesday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) are responding to a report of a fire in the chimney of a single family home on Wayfarer Rd, near Blunt Rd., in North Germantown, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Multiple responded to the call to find a fire in...
GERMANTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

CCSO To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint On Wednesday

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Wednesday, November 23. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy