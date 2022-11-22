ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event

Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
HAWAII STATE
The Spun

Tiger Woods Receives $15 Million Bonus - Here's Why

Tiger Woods has gotten another massive bonus. Woods, who's one of the best golfers in history, earned a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) for generating "the most positive interest in the PGA Tour." That comes after playing just nine rounds of golf in...
Golf.com

Shopping for a golfer? They’ll love this autographed Jack Nicklaus Augusta print

Golfers rejoice: these Jack Nicklaus at Augusta prints are available in GOLF’s Pro Shop! The Golden Bear himself and famed artist Lee Wybranski both autographed these story-telling and emotion-evoking prints. Act fast, as these are limited edition. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to have this legendary signed piece at your home or office.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Channel

Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee

Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Best Black Friday Golf Deals On Golf Shoes | Golf Black Friday 2022

With Black Friday now just days away, there is no better time for you to check out the very best Black Friday Golf Deals currently on the market. GolfMagic will be providing you with a number of Black Friday golf equipment articles this week to help you save some money ahead of your next round or trip to the golf driving range.
GolfWRX

Iconic piece of Tiger Woods memorabilia goes up for auction

It may only be the 20-man Hero World Challenge, and then a couple of made for-tv events, but the sight of the 15-time major winner is enough. The mere name puts a shiver down golf enthusiasts and when Tiger memorabilia is available, expect utter madness. Earlier this year, GolfWRX reported...

