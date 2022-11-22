Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Tiger Woods Receives $15 Million Bonus - Here's Why
Tiger Woods has gotten another massive bonus. Woods, who's one of the best golfers in history, earned a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) for generating "the most positive interest in the PGA Tour." That comes after playing just nine rounds of golf in...
Golf Digest
Adam Scott is changing up more than his caddie to be ready for the 2023 season
BRISBANE, Australia — Adam Scott knows he will have to make a number of adjustments over the coming days, weeks and months as the Australian gears up for a new-look, condensed PGA Tour schedule in 2023. This week's Australian PGA Championship, where the former World No. 1 is playing,...
Golf.com
Golf Channel
Aerial shows Augusta National's 13th hole has a new back tee
Back in April, Masters chairman Fred Ridley said there was “no timetable” for Augusta National Golf Club to potentially lengthen Azalea, its famed par-5 13th hole. “That’s something that certainly we have considered and will continue to consider,” Ridley said, before later adding, “At some point in time, it’s something that we likely will do. We just don’t have anything to say about it right now.”
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Pros and problems of the PIP; what's on the Thanksgiving menu?
In this edition of the Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner take a detailed look into the 2022 PIP results and point out the pros and the problems. They also weigh in on the lengthening of the par-5 13th at Augusta National...
golfmagic.com
Major change to iconic Amen Corner revealed ahead of 2023 Masters at Augusta National
THE iconic Amen Corner is going to look a little different at the 2023 Masters. Comprising the 11th, 12th and 13th at Augusta National, the famous trio of holes has broken many a golfer's Green Jacket dream over the years. The name 'Amen Corner' was first coined by Herbert Warren...
Why The LIV Golf Soap Opera Has Been Good For Golf
Despite no Ryder Cup, no Solheim Cup and no Olympics, golf has almost continually been in the main sporting headlines.
Best Golf Courses In North Carolina
Our round up of the best golf courses in North Carolina
A Vote for No. 1 As the Real Can't-Miss Course at Pinehurst Resort
In the first of a series on where the SI Golf team is teeing it up, Alex Miceli shares why he thinks the gem of Pinehurst Resort is its less-celebrated No. 1 course.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Augusta National lengthens iconic No. 13 hole with big change ahead for golfers at 2023 Masters
One of the loneliest spots on the course at Augusta National is about to get even lonelier as a big change is coming to the 2023 Masters. The governing bodies in golf have not yet decided to roll the ball back or change equipment regulations, so Augusta National took matters into its own hands with its course and lengthened the iconic 13th hole.
GolfWRX
Iconic piece of Tiger Woods memorabilia goes up for auction
It may only be the 20-man Hero World Challenge, and then a couple of made for-tv events, but the sight of the 15-time major winner is enough. The mere name puts a shiver down golf enthusiasts and when Tiger memorabilia is available, expect utter madness. Earlier this year, GolfWRX reported...
