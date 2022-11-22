Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Developing a promising new cancer therapy based on natural killer cells
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo work by unleashing the immune system's T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy, but only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement. In a paper published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe findings that could bolster the effectiveness of immune-checkpoint therapy.
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
MedicalXpress
Nerve cell discovery may lead to better treatment for diseases of the nervous system
A discovery that may improve treatment options for patients with neurodegenerative diseases has been made by scientists at King's College London and the University of Bath. This finding centers on a molecule that plays a profound role in nerve cell development, and which is known to contribute to disease when it malfunctions. Previously it was thought that this molecule was limited to the nucleus of the cell (the organelle containing a cell's DNA and separated from the rest of the cell by a membrane) but this new study confirms an earlier finding by the same team that it can also be found in the cytoplasm (the watery interior of a cell).
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
MedicalXpress
Ancient disease has potential to regenerate livers, study finds
Leprosy is one of the world's oldest and most persistent diseases but the bacteria that cause it may also have the surprising ability to grow and regenerate a vital organ. Scientists have discovered that parasites associated with leprosy can reprogram cells to increase the size of a liver in adult animals without causing damage, scarring or tumors.
WebMD
Scientists Discover New Blood Types
Nov. 9. 2022 -- What's your blood type? Most people are familiar with the common ones such as A, B, and O. But have you heard of "Er"? Scientists have discovered five more blood types in this uncommon group. The discovery is important to help treat people with an uncommon...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
Scientists Are Investigating Signs of Ancient Human Civilization Underwater
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Archaeologists are trying to piece together the mystery of an underwater trail of ancient rock piles, or cairns, that stretch for miles under the shimmering waters of Lake Constance, a glacial lake that lies between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and which appear to have been made by humans who lived some 5,500 years ago, according to a 2021 study.
Popular ‘anti-aging’ supplement may lead to brain cancer, study says
A popular anti-aging vitamin may lead to an increased risk of brain cancer, according to a new MU study.
Scientists Discover X Chromosomes Being 'Silenced' in Male Cancer Cells
Scientists from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have found some male cancer cells, those with X and Y chromosomes, show signs of having their X chromosome silenced. In normal mammal cells, the X chromosome is only muted when a female cell has a pair of Xs to choose from. Randomly turning off an extra X is the body's way of balancing the chromosome dosage of both males and females. But if there is just one X chromosome, as with most male cells, neither the X nor the Y needs to be inactivated. In some cancer cells, however, this rule of thumb is broken. The...
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
Woman Who Should Not Have Developed Beyond Embryo Astonishes Scientists
A 36-year-old Spanish woman has survived having 12 different tumors–five of which were malignant–over a 34-year period. Doctors are perplexed as to how she was able to progress through even the earliest stages of embryonic development, let alone overcome so many malignant growths. The patient developed her first...
Phys.org
Tracing changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture
A large team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Italy has used DNA found in the dental calculus of ancient peoples to help trace changes to the human diet during the transition from hunting to agriculture in Italy over thousands of years. In their paper published in the journal Nature Communications, the group describes their study of calcified plaque found on the teeth of people living during the Copper, Neolithic and Paleolithic Ages to learn more about changes wrought by a move from hunting for food to growing it.
Phys.org
Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination
A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
studyfinds.org
Lab grown ‘mini eyes’ help scientists understand rare genetic condition that causes blindness
LONDON — The eyes of the scientific community are firmly fixed on London. Scientists at University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH) report they’ve grown miniature human eyes, making it much easier to study and understand the development and progression of blindness in the rare genetic disease known as Usher syndrome.
MedicalXpress
Scientists reveal first close-up look at bats' immune response to live infection
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School and colleagues in Singapore have sequenced the response to viral infection in colony-bred cave nectar bats (Eonycteris spelaea) at single-cell resolution. Published in the journal Immunity, the findings contribute to insights into bat immunity that could be harnessed to protect human health.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
Phys.org
Pocket feature shared by deadly coronaviruses could lead to pan-coronavirus antiviral treatment
Scientists have discovered why some coronaviruses are more likely to cause severe disease, which has remained a mystery until now. Researchers of the University of Bristol-led study, published in Science Advances today (November 23), say their findings could lead to the development of a pan-coronavirus treatment to defeat all coronaviruses—from the 2002 SARS-CoV outbreak to omicron, the current variant of SARS-CoV-2, as well as dangerous variants that may emerge in future.
Phys.org
Macroporous silicone chips for decoding microbial dark matter in environmental microbiomes
From human intestines to the bottom of the sea, microorganisms populate nearly any habitat, no matter how hostile it is. Their great variety of survival strategies is of huge potential in biotechnology. Most of these organisms, however, are unknown, because they cannot be cultivated. To make better use of this...
