Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Kevin Durant: 'Everybody' Wants Brooklyn Nets to Fail
Kevin Durant believes everybody wants to see the Brooklyn Nets fail
Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game
The Philadelphia 76ers will not have Joel Embiid vs. the Brooklyn Nets
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Nets: Doc Rivers Praises Tobias Harris’ Toughness
Prior to Tuesday night’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris missed the previous two matchups due to hip soreness. After returning to the practice court on Monday morning, Harris seemed on pace to play on Tuesday after being upgraded to probable for the matchup. The...
Wichita Eagle
Raptors See the Importance of Depth in Loss to Kevin Durant & the Brooklyn Nets
It's hard to see Kevin Durant playing in Toronto and not think about the possibilities. View the original article to see embedded media. He's simply magical. Even at 34 years old, the Brooklyn Nets superstar remains exactly that, a superstar, at the very top of his game and a threat from everywhere on the court. Even on a relatively quiet offensive night, his mere presence on the court wreaks havoc for hyper-aggressive defensive schemes like Toronto's. It's what opens everything else up for Brooklyn, creating opportunities for everyone else.
CBS News
Nets' Ben Simmons booed, loses in Philly homecoming
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons shrugged off the boos that rose out of the Philly crowd each time the mercurial guard handled the ball. The Nets guard even egged on fans one more time over their reception toward one of the more loathed former Philly stars in sports history. "I...
NESN.com
How Nets’ Ben Simmons Performed In Return To Philadelphia
Ben Simmons had an unceremonious exit from the Philadelphia 76ers last season, and Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets guard played against his former team for the first time. The atmosphere inside Wells Fargo Center wasn’t as contentious as expected with Simmons making his return to Philadelphia. But 76ers fans still rained boos upon Simmons at times and cheered his brutally bad free-throw attempts.
Wichita Eagle
Former Clipper Suspended Again For Shoving Phoenix Suns Player Again
There are very few players in the NBA that hate the Phoenix Suns more than Patrick Beverley. When Beverley was a Clipper in 2021, he was suspended one game for shoving Chris Paul in the back during the Western Conference Finals. It looks like history has repeated itself, and Beverley was suspended for shoving a Suns player again.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Hoping For An Injury-Free Stretch After Making Return
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro started the season strong by scoring at least 22 points in six of the first 10 games. Then the injury bug hit, slowing his progress. After missing eight games because of an ankle injury, Herro is looking to get back on track. He scored 17 points in Wednesday's victory against the Washington Wizards.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: WVU Legend Talks LeBron James, Lakers
Former West Viriginia University point guard Darryl "Truck" Bryant spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson for a Bovada Sports segment about the current state of LeBron James and his 5-11 Los Angeles Lakers. "Honestly, I just thought they would be a lot better. I mean, you got AD healthy finally....
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent Back In The Lineup Tonight Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent will play tonight against the Washington Wizards. He was sidelined the past three games because of a knee injury. The Heat could use his presence the lineup being so depleted. The team announced Jimmy Butler (knee),...
Wichita Eagle
VIDEO: Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Speaks On His Improvement At The 3-Point Line
Miami Heat forward has improved as a 3-point shooter. He proved that by making 4 of 9 from the arc in Wednesday's victory against the Washington Wizards. "Ya'll better watch my college film. I used to do that on the regular," Martin said. "Just my role has changed a little bit."
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Wichita Eagle
Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason
View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
