Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Devin Booker to Patrick Beverley after Lakers-Suns altercation: 'Stop pushing people in the back, man'
The Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday had a little extra drama to it thanks to one Patrick Beverley. Or Devin Booker, as Beverley would probably tell you. The fun began midway through the fourth quarter at the Footprint Center, when Booker hit Lakers guard Austin...
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
There are talented basketball players – and then, there’s Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation has been a revelation during his five years in the NBA. His ability to make plays for himself and others is among the best we’ve ever seen in the league. The Dallas Mavericks...
Yardbarker
Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Lakers News: How L.A. Is Competing Sans LeBron James
And it's not just Anthony Davis.
FOX Sports
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton
The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
Wichita Eagle
Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason
View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
Wichita Eagle
Former Clipper Suspended Again For Shoving Phoenix Suns Player Again
There are very few players in the NBA that hate the Phoenix Suns more than Patrick Beverley. When Beverley was a Clipper in 2021, he was suspended one game for shoving Chris Paul in the back during the Western Conference Finals. It looks like history has repeated itself, and Beverley was suspended for shoving a Suns player again.
Jamal Murray's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Gabe Vincent Back In The Lineup Tonight Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent will play tonight against the Washington Wizards. He was sidelined the past three games because of a knee injury. The Heat could use his presence the lineup being so depleted. The team announced Jimmy Butler (knee),...
CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday
New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Details From Gregg Popovich Missing Spurs' Game vs. Lakers
The San Antonio Spurs played against the Los Angeles Lakers without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines. Here's everything to know about the situation.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons LB Troy Andersen’s Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team. As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs rookie is adding playing time — helped by two coaches and a locker-room staple
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams motioned toward his locker Wednesday, pointing at one of the tools that’s helped him most during his rookie season. “If I showed you my notebook, every single day,” Williams said, “there’s something they tell me and something to work on.”
