ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Mavs Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

There are talented basketball players – and then, there’s Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation has been a revelation during his five years in the NBA. His ability to make plays for himself and others is among the best we’ve ever seen in the league. The Dallas Mavericks...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Ayton

The NBA gave Patrick Beverley a three-game suspension Thursday, two days after the Los Angeles Lakers guard was ejected for shoving Phoenix's Deandre Ayton from behind. The suspension will cost Beverley $268,966, or about 2.1% of his $13 million salary. It's the second time Beverley has been suspended for shoving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason

View the original article to see embedded media. Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season. In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Former Clipper Suspended Again For Shoving Phoenix Suns Player Again

There are very few players in the NBA that hate the Phoenix Suns more than Patrick Beverley. When Beverley was a Clipper in 2021, he was suspended one game for shoving Chris Paul in the back during the Western Conference Finals. It looks like history has repeated itself, and Beverley was suspended for shoving a Suns player again.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday

New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
MEMPHIS, TN
Wichita Eagle

Falcons LB Troy Andersen’s Impact Goes Beyond Box Scores

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen is in the middle of the pack on defense when it comes to tackles, but that doesn't prove how valuable he is to the team. As a rookie second-round pick, it can be challenging to make your presence known, but Andersen has worked out exactly how the Falcons thought he would halfway through his first NFL season.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy