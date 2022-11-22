ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 1,900 turkeys donated, over $35,000 raised during Rock Out Hunger 2022

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
The 17th annual Operation: Rock Out Hunger to benefit FeedMore WNY wrapped up at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

DJ Jickster of 97 Rock spent a week inside a FeedMore WNY trailer in the parking lot at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital collecting funds, nonperishable food items and frozen turkeys to benefit FeedMore.

According to FeedMore WNY, based on preliminary totals over $35,000 was raised and over 1,900 turkeys were donated. The amount of food donated is still being weighed.

The drive is a partnership between FeedMore WNY, 97 Rock, Kaleida Health and 7ABC.

You can still donate here and you can find more information on how to volunteer here .

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

