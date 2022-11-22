Cherokee County retailers gearing up for holiday shopping season

In this November 2021 photo, Black Friday shoppers walk around the large Christmas tree at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock. Joe Parker

Those looking to get a head start on holiday shopping Black Friday and throughout the weekend in Cherokee County will have plenty of options from a number of stores and shopping centers.

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta and many other popular retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy, but will kick off sales Friday morning.

Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, an initiative encouraging shoppers to buy from local, independently owned businesses.

The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta915 Ridgewalk Parkway, Woodstock

The 100-plus store shopping center in Woodstock is closed for Thanksgiving. The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Black Friday and remain open until 9 p.m. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Canton Marketplace2202 Cumming Highway, Canton

The 50-plus store shopping center features a number of favorites, some of which are starting early at 5 a.m. Black Friday.

Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s stores are closed Thanksgiving Day.

Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Target locations will also be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Best Buy stores will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Store hours Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Kohl’s will be open at 5 a.m. Friday to midnight. The store will also be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Canton Exchange2243 Cumming Highway, Canton

Hobby Lobby, a popular location in the shopping center, is closed Thanksgiving, but is open for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.

HomeGoods is closed on Thanksgiving but will have extended hours through the weekend. The store will be open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday it will be open 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Riverstone Plaza1447 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

The center houses Belk, Ross, and Beall’s Outlet. Belk is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Town Center at Cobb400 Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, just south of Cherokee County

The mall will be closed Thanksgiving Day but will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Thanksgiving, weather in Cherokee County is expected to be partly sunny in the morning and then mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s and an 80% chance of showers Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Friday, the forecast shows a 80% chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s. There is a 40% chance of showers later that nights.

Saturday forecasts show a 50% chance of showers with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 60s, per the NWS. Saturday night there is a 50% chance of showers.

Sunday there is a 20% chance of showers with mostly sunny conditions with highs around 60.