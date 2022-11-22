Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
NDSU supporters commit $950k on 7th annual ‘Giving Day’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University’s seventh annual ‘Giving Day’ is on Nov. 29, and the one-day, online fundraising event gives NDSU alumni, students, parents, faculty, and friends of the University the opportunity to invest and enhance student experience. Benefactors have committed $950,000...
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
valleynewslive.com
Letters of Joy: Fargo woman rallies volunteers to write letters to people in assisted living facilities
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As people everywhere are giving thanks, those in assisted living facilities are giving a little more this holiday, thanks to the efforts of a Fargo woman. Cassie Wehseler is putting a young spin on an old idea. “This is the joy that I found...
valleynewslive.com
YWCA Cass Clay received $2.5 million grant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The YWCA Cass Clay is getting a major gift to end homelessness for women and children in the Fargo-Moorhead metro. The YWCA is getting $2.5 million from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. YWCA says it operates the...
valleynewslive.com
Authorities investigating murder case in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a murder case in Wahpeton. Valley News Live confirmed the information with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Wahpeton Police Department around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials from both departments say the Wahpeton police chief sent out a...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver hit a NDDOT worker on I-94 Wednesday afternoon. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the employees with NDDOT were working on a cable median barrier on I-94 west bound near mile marker 335. Authorities say the left westbound lane was closed, and traffic was being alerted by three advanced warning signs to the road work and lane closure.
valleynewslive.com
Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can help spread holiday cheer this season by becoming a Santa to a local senior. Home Instead is putting on the program for the 15th year. Trees are up across the area now through December 16. People can participate by visiting a tree, choosing an ornament and fulfilling a gift request for a senior.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo addressing traffic flow issues at busy intersection
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new four-way traffic signal could soon be put up at the intersection of 9th Street West and 32nd Avenue West, which is a couple of blocks west of The Lights in West Fargo. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but the...
valleynewslive.com
FM community gathers together in solidarity for Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -It’s been several days since tragedy struck at the club q nightclub in Colorado Springs. “It’s gotten to a point where it’s numb,” said Senator Ryan Braunberger. Five people were killed and dozens of others were injured after a gunman opened...
valleynewslive.com
13-year-old Fargo girl gets her wish granted
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Fargo 13-year-old, who was diagnosed with cancer, is having her wish come true. She’ll be putting on her Lei and Hula skirt and will soon be heading to Hawaii. Her principal even made the special announcement during Discovery Middle’s girl’s basketball game....
valleynewslive.com
One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead teen reported missing
MOORHEAD, MN. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police are searching for 14-year-old Mercedes Garza, who was last seen the afternoon of November 18th at Moorhead Senior High. Garza is described as 5′4″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: More cheerleaders claim abuse at the hands of former NDSU cheer coach
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After the resignation of former North Dakota State University cheer coach Verona Winkler, more and more cheerleaders have come forward with more allegations. This investigation started in late August when we received a message into our whistleblower hotline claiming that Winkler coaches with emotional and verbal abuse.
valleynewslive.com
“He’s a hero.”: Retired paramedic saves Fargo man’s parents from burning car
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Breckenridge man is being called a hero tonight after he helped pull a man and woman out of a burning car following a crash Sunday afternoon near I-29 and Highway 13 in Richland County. “In the grand scheme of things, it could have...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU cheerleaders are defending former coach following allegations
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a story we brought to you first. Our investigative team uncovered allegations of abuse against Verona Winkler, the former NDSU cheer coach. “I guess I was just saddened,” said a former NDSU cheerleader from 2008 to 2011. Kristina Wood, who...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo couple learns what to be thankful for after scary diagnosis
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year again, where we fill our plates, stomachs and hearts with what we’re most thankful for. And for Sheila Foley, it’s been an important question, as she was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya, which restricts blood flow at the base of her brain, leading to high chances for strokes and mini-strokes.
valleynewslive.com
Shooting suspected to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake
BATTLE LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a shooting that’s believed to be a murder-suicide in rural Battle Lake, MN. They say deputies found a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman dead in a home, after receiving a...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police investigating rape allegation in Concordia dorm
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a Concordia College student’s arrest after an alleged rape inside a campus dorm early Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Sean Patrick Anton is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a mentally impaired/physically helpless victim. Moorhead...
valleynewslive.com
Christmas trees light up in Fargo, Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A sure sign of the season Tuesday evening in the cities of Fargo and Moorhead. As the city of Fargo lit up its Broadway Square Christmas tree, Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves turned on the lights. Hundreds gathered for holiday music, petting reindeer, hot chocolate and carriage rides near the Jasper Hotel.
