Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress
Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Kim Kardashian Looks Amazing In A Skintight Vinyl Balenciaga Dress
Kim Kardashian is looking flawless in another Balenciaga look as she rocks up to the LACMA Art + Film Gala. The billionaire mogul, 42, joined part of a massive celebrity crowd swarming the event's red carpet this year - also showing their faces were sister Kendall Jenner, plus actress Olivia Wilde. Kim flaunted her iconic curves and recent weight loss in a skintight vinyl number. Of course, the Hulu star opted for the Spanish Balenciaga designer that she fronts. She sizzled in her long-sleeved number, one also channeling the gloved finish that's become Balenciaga's signature stamp.
wmagazine.com
Dua Lipa Puts a Whole Lot of Faith in a Few Skinny Straps
It’s official, the new hot neckline of the season is...no neckline at all. Lately, celebs have been embracing tops and dresses that dip so far down their torso, past the point of low-cut, that they beg the question—why even wear a top at all at that point? But, of course, it’s all just part of the boundary-pushing fashion game, of which Dua Lipa is acutely familiar with, so it makes sense that she is the latest to adopt the anti-neckline trend.
Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Top
Dua Lipa is staying ahead of 2022's sheer trend as she delivers another flawless style display. The Grammy winner has largely been making headlines for the Australia leg of her Future Nostalgia tour this month, but she hasn't abandoned fans elsewhere. In a weekend Instagram share, the Levitating singer sizzled in an all-black outfit, showing off her legs in a very high-slit skirt and also going see-through with her top. Dua wowed as she flaunted her toned abs, also using her post to remind fans that she's now in the U.S., as she updated her feed from California.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Kanye West made a Yeezy designer sit on the floor during an hours-long meeting and told her she didn't 'deserve to sit at the table,' report says
Former Yeezy and Adidas staffers said Kanye West created a toxic environment at the brand. One former employee accused him of "playing mind games."
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
Madonna poses in lavish outfit in latest Instagram post
Madonna sported a luxurious outfit in her latest Instagram post on Monday, 21 November.The Material Girl singer paired a cream corset bodysuit with fishnets, a long fur coat and gold heels, with cool-toned makeup that included bleached eyebrows, in a video set to a Miles Davis track.Madonna also wore a pair of gold gloves as she posed across a wooden table.“Baby it’s cold outside,” Madonna said on her Instagram stories sharing the clips.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More I’m a Celeb first look: Trio covered in sludge during ‘Grot Yoga’ trialDavid Baddiel explores antisemitism in Channel 4 documentary Jews Don’t Count‘Home for quismois’: Camila Cabello pokes fun at herself after Christmas performance
Madame Noire
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry’s new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 56-year-old Oscar winner debuted the look on her Instagram account on Nov. 19. Berry showed off the front of her new style — wispy blonde asymmetrical bangs — before turning her head and displaying the zigzag detailing along the buzz cut on the rest of her head.
Billie Eilish's Sheer Minidress Is Covered in Tiny Holes
Billie Eilish just released a new fragrance, aptly titled Eilish No. 2, teasing the sultry woody floral scent on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 17. In sync with her latest '90s fashion renaissance, she wore an outfit that was also sultry in nature but still felt very dark and '90s, as is her sartorial signature. Leaning on one hand, both legs tucked beneath her, she sat in a puddle amid a downpour, hair wet along the sides of her face. On her body was a black mesh long-sleeved minidress crocheted full of holes.
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
Jessica Simpson Shared a Rare Photo of Her Nephew Bronx for His 14th Birthday & He’s So Grown Up
It’s hard to believe, but Ashlee Simpson Ross’s first born Bronx Wentz is already fourteen, and his doting aunt Jessica Simpson took the opportunity to celebrate his big day on Sunday! Jessica posted a photo of herself and her nephew, standing together beside a green and white decorated cookie cake, to her six million followers on Instagram. She captioned the image, “Happy 14th Birthday BX!!! I love you SO very much. You are a gift to everyone who is lucky enough know you, love you and be loved by you. Being your Aunt…has been…WILL ALWAYS BE…one of the most precious blessings...
Camila Cabello Masters Grunge Style in Plaid Dress & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’ Knockout Rounds
Camila Cabello went grunge-style for the first day of the knockout rounds for “The Voice,” which aired last night on NBC. The “Havana” singer is one of the coaches on Season 22 of the singing competition show alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend. Cabello...
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Sheer Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs Before Winning Best Artist & Video: Photos
Taylor Swift sent her legion of fans in a frenzy when she took over the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs! The pop icon surprised Swifties with her appearance at the Nov. 13 awards event in Düsseldorf, Germany, as she was previously not announced to be in the lineup. Taylor caused even more of a commotion by showing up in an absolutely stunning ensemble!
North West Does Aunt Kylie Jenner’s Makeup In New TikTok Video: Watch
North West is already on her way to greatness! The budding makeup artist, 9, took to her shared TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian to post a fun makeover video with aunt Kylie Jenner, 25 on Tuesday, November 22. “Doing auntie KYLIE make up,” she captioned the 48 second clip, which featured TLC’s 90s hit “Creep.” In the video, Kylie sat patiently in a makeup chair wearing a pretty pair of silver heart earrings and a black robe, her hair wet and pulled back with a wide black and white headband.
Gal Gadot Shows Off Her Long Legs In Short Shorts
While she's one of the fashion world’s consistent red-carpet dazzlers, these days Gal Gadot is hanging out in her basement and encouraging fans to "go green" while wearing the color. Her latest Instagram update on November 14 was all about the casual look and saw the 37-year-old rocking a...
Dua Lipa Stuns In Sexy Denim Dress
Dua Lipa is sizzling in a figure-hugging denim dress as she adds a notch to her Future Nostalgia tour count. The 27-year-old Grammy winner has made headlines for most of 2022 as she jets around the world to perform live; in the fall of this year, the focus has been on New Zealand and Australia. Posting to her Instagram and for her 87 million+ followers this week, Dua stunned while going stylish in a denim dress, and her fans can't get enough of the look. Dua went cupped and sexy, also belted as she drew attention to her killer figure. Fans have left the British pop star over 1.8 million likes.
