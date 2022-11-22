ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police have not arrested a suspect after an Albany home was shot at 13 times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Old Dawson Road. When police first arrived on the scene, they say they saw bullet casings on the road and bullet holes in the home.

ALBANY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO