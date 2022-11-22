Read full article on original website
Related
Albany police report fatal shooting, armed robbery
ALBANY — Albany police reported a fatal shooting and an armed robbery this week as gun violence continues to plague the city. An Albany Police Department news release said Larry Calloway, 39, of Albany was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the 800 block of Seventh Ave., when police responded to a reported shooting Wednesday around 12:34 a.m.
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
WALB 10
APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police said after an altercation, the 26-year-old victim entered Homerun Foods. The store clerks saw that the victim...
wfxl.com
Police requesting area video surveillance after 39-year-old fatally shot in Albany
Albany police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police responded to 800 block of 7th Ave reference to a shooting, around 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, 39-year-old Larry Calloway, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators are requesting that any neighbors with surveillance video, please contact them.
wfxl.com
One injured after shooting at Albany gas station
A man is recovering after being shot twice at an Albany gas station Wednesday night. Albany police say that two men got into an argument at Homerun Foods, on Dawson Road, around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the argument escalated resulting in one of the men being shot in the...
WALB 10
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
wfxl.com
Police: Two Fitzgerald men hiding in the woods were arrested for breaking into vehicles
The Fitzgerald Police Department responded to the area of Clare Road, Tuesday morning in reference to vehicles being broken into. According to a Facebook post, officers say they were able to locate a suspect hiding in the woods and took him into custody. Another suspect was located nearby in a...
wfxl.com
Trio wanted for holding an Albany man at gunpoint inside his home
The Albany Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 500 block of Flint Avenue Tuesday morning. The victim told police that he invited 24-year-old David Sweat, 39-year-old Joshua Hutto and Linda Presson into his apartment. Once in the apartment, the victim stated he was asked by the trio why he kept calling the police on a subject wanted by the police.
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
WALB 10
Man wanted in Albany argument turned shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was shot in an incident that stemmed from an argument and the suspect shooter is wanted, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jerome Benning, 19, is wanted in connection to the shooting on aggravated assault and firearm possession charges. The shooting incident happened...
WALB 10
No suspect arrested after 13 bullets fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police have not arrested a suspect after an Albany home was shot at 13 times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Old Dawson Road. When police first arrived on the scene, they say they saw bullet casings on the road and bullet holes in the home.
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said the investigation is underway at a home on Gabriel Court. A call to 911 came from a neighbor at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Harris said there was...
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after Lee County shooting
A death investigation is underway in Lee County Wednesday morning. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Lewis Harris says that deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Court around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday after a call for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult...
wfxl.com
Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel
A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
WALB 10
1 killed in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Sunday night in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. Carsaveon Harvey, 22, was killed in the shooting, which happened in the 300 block of E 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Cordele police said there...
southgatv.com
Cordele Death Investigation
CRISP COUNTY – November 21, 2022 The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Dectrick Styles, a 27-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Crisp Regional Hospital. Crisp County E-911 sent Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies to an address in...
Update: One man dead after shooting on East 21st Street, GBI and Cordele Police investigating
CORDELE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Cordele Police are investigating who shot a man Sunday night. Cordele officers responded to call of shots fired on the 300 block of East 21st Avenue at around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man shot and...
wgxa.tv
Crisp County Deputies investigating bizarre death of Cordele man
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Crisp County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a suspicious person report ended with a man dying under bizarre circumstances. At 2:30 on Saturday morning, Crisp County 911 received a call about a suspicious person and dispatched deputies to an address on Highway 257 North, where a man was reportedly trying to enter a home.
Comments / 0