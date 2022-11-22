ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Forget the A's, Las Vegas Strip Scores Huge Sports Win

Before the Supreme Court put the question of legal sports betting into the hands of each state, Las Vegas was a bit taboo for anything outside of boxing or mixed martial arts. Vegas has a well-earned reputation as a city where everything can go off the rails. It's a land of temptation and major sports leagues feared that.
SFGate

NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
igbnorthamerica.com

Maryland’s regulated sports betting market officially opens

Maryland’s online sports betting market is officially live, with seven operators now active in the state as of today (November 23). Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet can now accept wagers in the state. Caesars and DraftKings launched before the regulated market officially opened, in preparation for...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland online sports betting goes live Wednesday

(The Center Square) – Online sports wagering has arrived in Maryland, just in time for Thanksgiving. The official launch of online sports betting is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, at seven sportsbooks across the state. According to the fiscal note attached to...
MARYLAND STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Barstool Sportsbook Maryland Sports Betting

Barstool Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, Barstool Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 14 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the Barstool Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer users, including top features to use, promo codes to cash in on, and if there are any retail locations you can wager on the increasingly popular sportsbook.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Sports

Add Chicago streets to NASCAR’s list of odd race places

NASCAR will make more than a splash of history next summer when its race cars compete on a 2.2-mile road course carved from the streets of Chicago, one of the nation’s biggest cities. It might be spectacular. It might not. But it certainly will be odd. Although other series...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting

(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993. The analysis found that Georgia, one of 15 states without legalized sports betting,...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Florida 61, Green Bay 52

GREEN BAY (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Genke 2-4, Kondrakiewicz 2-4, Blackburn 1-1, Oskey 1-5, Schreiber 0-3, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-4, Koenig 0-1, Levy 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 22 (Oskey 6, Schreiber 3, Blackburn 2, Butler 2,...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Playing the name game

In 75 years of racing, NASCAR results lists have included some of the world of sport’s most unusual names. Some were nicknames that became everyday names for drivers. Other unusual names came straight from the birth certificate. Here’s a top 10 of some of the grandest:. NBC Sports...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33

CENT. MICHIGAN (0-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.222, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Utberg 2-5, Harris 0-2, Weekes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Timpe 0-5, Gordon 0-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Weekes 2, Norris 2) Turnovers: 24 (Jean 4, Smith 3, Gordon 3, Harris 2,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

