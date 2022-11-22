Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Forget the A's, Las Vegas Strip Scores Huge Sports Win
Before the Supreme Court put the question of legal sports betting into the hands of each state, Las Vegas was a bit taboo for anything outside of boxing or mixed martial arts. Vegas has a well-earned reputation as a city where everything can go off the rails. It's a land of temptation and major sports leagues feared that.
SFGate
NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Final Four is headed for the first time to Las Vegas, where wagering on the NCAA Tournament has long been a staple of March Madness revelry, after the NCAA awarded the men's national semifinals and championship game to Allegiant Stadium for the 2027-28 season.
Las Vegas Raiders try to trademark ‘WIN CITY’
Las Vegas goes by many names: Vegas, Sin City, Lost Wages... etc. But one the Raiders football club is singling out might come across as ironic right now. The Raiders have filed an application on the term, "WIN CITY" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Maryland launches legal online sports betting ahead of holiday sports season
Sports betting was legalized in Maryland on May 18, 2021, and launched at in-person locations on Dec. 9. With mobile sports wagering now launched, Maryland residents won't be required to register in person to bet on their favorite teams and the biggest games. The launch comes at an interesting time...
igbnorthamerica.com
Maryland’s regulated sports betting market officially opens
Maryland’s online sports betting market is officially live, with seven operators now active in the state as of today (November 23). Barstool, BetRivers, BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet can now accept wagers in the state. Caesars and DraftKings launched before the regulated market officially opened, in preparation for...
Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Illness Working Way Through Team
The Indianapolis Colts continued their week of practice on Thursday but an illness continues to work its way through the team and keep players out.
DraftKings Maryland promo code delivers early sign up offer for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new customers in Maryland gambling on any game today can receive a Bet $5, Win $200 offer by clicking...
Washington Examiner
Maryland online sports betting goes live Wednesday
(The Center Square) – Online sports wagering has arrived in Maryland, just in time for Thanksgiving. The official launch of online sports betting is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan said, at seven sportsbooks across the state. According to the fiscal note attached to...
profootballnetwork.com
Barstool Sportsbook Maryland Sports Betting
Barstool Sportsbook Maryland sports betting is set to go live on Nov. 23, 2022. With the addition of Maryland to its legal sports betting operations, Barstool Sportsbook is now live and available to play in 14 of 50 states. Let’s take a look at what the Barstool Sportsbook in Maryland has to offer users, including top features to use, promo codes to cash in on, and if there are any retail locations you can wager on the increasingly popular sportsbook.
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
Patriots at Vikings: Mac Jones Finds DeVante Parker For 40 Yards: WATCH
The New England Patriots offense has come back to life during a close matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.
Limited DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 Before Offer Ends
Maryland residents, the moment you’ve waited so long for has finally arrived! Not only do you get to devour a delicious Thanksgiving day feast today, but you get to legally bet on sports while you do!. To celebrate your first Thanksgiving with legal bets, DraftKings Sportsbook has a fantastic...
NBC Sports
Add Chicago streets to NASCAR’s list of odd race places
NASCAR will make more than a splash of history next summer when its race cars compete on a 2.2-mile road course carved from the streets of Chicago, one of the nation’s biggest cities. It might be spectacular. It might not. But it certainly will be odd. Although other series...
Report: Georgia could generate millions through sports betting
(The Center Square) — Georgia is one of the largest markets without legalized sports betting, and the state could rival others that have already legalized such wagering. While the state does not have sports wagering, it does have a lottery. Last week, the Georgia Lottery Corp. reported its most profitable first quarter since its start in 1993. The analysis found that Georgia, one of 15 states without legalized sports betting,...
SFGate
Florida 61, Green Bay 52
GREEN BAY (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Genke 2-4, Kondrakiewicz 2-4, Blackburn 1-1, Oskey 1-5, Schreiber 0-3, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-4, Koenig 0-1, Levy 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 22 (Oskey 6, Schreiber 3, Blackburn 2, Butler 2,...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Playing the name game
In 75 years of racing, NASCAR results lists have included some of the world of sport’s most unusual names. Some were nicknames that became everyday names for drivers. Other unusual names came straight from the birth certificate. Here’s a top 10 of some of the grandest:. NBC Sports...
SFGate
West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33
CENT. MICHIGAN (0-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.222, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Utberg 2-5, Harris 0-2, Weekes 0-1, Walker 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Timpe 0-5, Gordon 0-5) Blocked Shots: 4 (Weekes 2, Norris 2) Turnovers: 24 (Jean 4, Smith 3, Gordon 3, Harris 2,...
Comments / 0