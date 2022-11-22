Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com
Engel & Volkers opens Ponte Vedra Beach location
After years of eyeing the Ponte Vedra Beach area, Engel & Volkers Real Estate now has a location that calls the era home after the company opened its fifth location on the First Coast with a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 17. Its newest location will be at 190 A1A N.,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Scooter’s Coffee continues plans in North Jacksonville
The city is reviewing construction plans for Scooter’s Coffee at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. Plans dated Sept. 28 show a 678-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.76 acre at the site at Yellow Bluff and New Berlin roads. RedRobin Enterprises Inc. is the operator. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC...
Gas prices don’t stop Thanksgiving travel, many take advantage of GA gas tax suspension
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices aren’t stopping tens of millions from hitting the roads this Thanksgiving, even though the national average is about $.30 higher this holiday compared to last. According to AAA, about 13 times more people will drive rather than fly to their destination. The average...
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to San Marco Plaza East
The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate for Dunkin’ to build a 2,660-square-foot restaurant on 0.76 acre at Emerson Street and Philips Highway. The site is at the San Marco Plaza East next to the proposed Circle K gas station and convenience store, which is being developed where Taco Bell operated.
Several American Airlines flights from Miami diverted to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 12:27 p.m.: Ground stop has been lifted. Due to weather conditions, several American Airlines flights are landing in Jacksonville International Airport. These flights, which originated from Miami, were diverted to Jacksonville and other Florida airports. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County
The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
News4Jax.com
Annual holiday party for unprivileged children sheds light on poverty in Jacksonville’s poorest ZIP code
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that the holiday season has arrived, local business owners are working to ensure children living in low-income areas in Jacksonville receive presents this Christmas. The owners of the Cuts, Linez and Trimz barbershop on Moncrief Road and members of a community organization called Jewels of...
Popular donut shop closing Fleming Island location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Jacksonville's favorite miniature donut shop announced this week that it will be closing its Fleming Island location. The Mini Bar opened its doors in February of this year in the Target shopping plaza off Eagle Harbor Parkway. The...
First Coast News
St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Another Broken Egg Cafe to lease in Middleburg
NAI Hallmark announced Nov. 22 that Another Broken Egg Cafe signed a lease for 3,800 square feet with an outdoor patio at Plantation Crossing in Middleburg. NAI Halmark, a Jacksonville-based commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm, represented landlord AMJ Group Inc. in the transaction. Another Broken Egg will...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clay County considering incentives for $219 million IKO plant
Clay County is considering incentives for a $219 million advanced manufacturing plant that makes roofing products. The county’s project summary does not detail the total value of the incentives, but they could be more than $1.72 million. County and St. Johns River Water Management District records show IKO Industries...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic starts foundation and shell of $233 million oncology building
The city issued a construction permit Nov. 22 for the $76.27 million foundation and shell of the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor and Perkins & Will of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Council approves rezoning for Vestcor affordable housing in Arlington
The Jacksonville City Council signed off on a rezoning request by The Vestcor Companies Inc. for the proposed $56.5 million Madison Palms affordable housing project on Merrill Road in Arlington. Council voted 14-3 on Nov. 22 to rezone, with conditions, a former church property at 8300 Merrill Road to planned...
People of Jacksonville sharing the Thanksgiving spirit with neighbors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Giving back is the spirit of the holiday, and you don't have to go far to witness it. “Today we’re going to have greens for the people, some turkey, some chicken, yellow rice, mac and cheese and somebody left a sweet potato pie but we’re not going to talk about that,” said Edmond Baker, Cooped Up Kitchen owner.
JEA encourages customers to properly dispose of fats, oils & grease this Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Thanksgiving approaches, JEA encourages customers to properly dispose of all fats, oils and grease. The utility is reminding residents of the impact that clogged drains can have on homes and the wastewater system. When fats, oils, and grease are disposed of down the drain, this...
Ask Anthony: Jacksonville woman says wheel fell off brand-new Tesla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Samantha Hanes and her husband were excited to lease a brand-new Tesla X. They're familiar with the popular electric cars. "I currently have a Tesla and I like the current car that we have," Hanes explained. On Aug.13, her husband picked up the new Tesla. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boys hoop rankings feature seven area teams
High school boys basketball season for 2022-23 gets underway this week for many teams. But in the preseason Prep Zone Boys Basketball Power Poll, some of the usual suspects are starting this season at the top. Providence (Jacksonville) starts the new season at the top. The Stallions were 25-5 a...
INVESTIGATES: Homeowners signed up for quick cash say they didn’t know about 40-year commitment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Action News Jax investigation found the Florida real estate company, MV Realty, is giving quick cash to homeowners and locking them in to a 40-year commitment. “SCHEME AND A SCAM”. It happened to Sheila Feliciano of Jacksonville. “It was a sweet, fast talk, you know?”...
