ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGr8S_0jKKn2uI00

As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing.

In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout.

The “special feature” boxing match will take place Dec. 10 on the undercard of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan event at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The event will stream on video-on-demand pay-per-view with a $39.99 price point.

“This is a great opportunity for me to make a splash in the boxing world,

especially on a card with Terence Crawford, the best boxer in the world,” Cyborg said. “Boxing has always been a big part of my training and I feel I can compete at the highest level. I’m expecting Holloway to be in great shape, and I know she’s coming to win. That said, I’m taking this fight very seriously. I feel confident, and I can’t wait to showcase my boxing skills to the world.”

Most recently under contract with Bellator MMA, Cyborg took her first boxing match in September when she defeated Simone Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. Conflict remains about whether or not the bout was considered professional or exhibition, as Silva was under medical suspension from the TDLR, the Texas commission at the time of her bout.

BoxRec, the official record holder of the ABC, told ESPN the bout was not professional. Cyborg’s team disputed the claim and said the Associacao Paranaense de Lutas, a Brazilian commissioning body oversaw the event.

Regardless, Cyborg won the eight-round bout by unanimous decision.

Her upcoming opponent Holloway is 0-2 in professional boxing. Her MMA record is 6-6 and includes a 1-3 record in Bellator. Her most recent boxing match was in 2016 and her most recent MMA fight was in 2020.

Cyborg is the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion. She has yet to lose under the promotion’s banner since her UFC departure in August 2019. Following her April win over Arlene Blencowe, Cyborg’s contract was complete. While both Cyborg and Bellator president Scott Coker have voiced hopes to continue their business relationship, a deal has not been done yet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card

Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”

By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
ringsidenews.com

Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
BoxingNews24.com

Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook

By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
WASHINGTON STATE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Smith reflects on loss to Jon Jones, believes former champion is very beatable: “He’s not that good”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith feels he should’ve performed better against Jon Jones. ‘Lionheart’ and ‘Bones’ faced off in March 2019 at UFC 235. The bout was the biggest of Smith’s career. While he was previously an unranked gatekeeper at 185 pounds, his move to light-heavyweight the prior year had him positioned as one of the best in the weight class.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'

There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis asks Floyd Mayweather for “termination papers”

By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis sent a Tweet out Floyd Mayweather Jr, the owner of Mayweather Promotions, on Wednesday, asking him when he will be sending him his “termination papers.”. It’s unclear why Mayweather Promotions would need to send Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) his termination...
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez on Caleb Plant: “I’m going to get a stoppage”

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez expects to land a lot of combinations on former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in their WBC 168-lb title eliminator in February or March on Showtime pay-per-view. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) wants to knockout Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and land many...
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'

Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date

“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
worldboxingnews.net

WBA welterweight semi-final ends Spence vs Crawford for a year

World Boxing Association chiefs green-lit a welterweight semi-final to crown one sole champion in the 147-pound division. After Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fell apart due to the latter accepting an upfront deal with Black Prime, the WBA’s hand was forced. President Gilberto Mendoza wants to reduce the number...
bjpenndotcom

Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “

Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
MiddleEasy

Frankie Edgar Officially Notifies UFC About His Retirement Status

Frankie Edgar reportedly notified the UFC about his retirement. “The Answer” appears to be certain about no longer being in active status as a UFC fighter. After being on the wrong end of three of the most shocking knockouts in the bantamweight division as of late, Frankie Edgar has decided to call it a career. While Edgar has made it clear that he’s retiring ahead of his last fight, the former UFC lightweight champion wants to make it official and has now notified the UFC about it.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy