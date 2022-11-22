Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard

As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing.

In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout.

The “special feature” boxing match will take place Dec. 10 on the undercard of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan event at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The event will stream on video-on-demand pay-per-view with a $39.99 price point.

“This is a great opportunity for me to make a splash in the boxing world,

especially on a card with Terence Crawford, the best boxer in the world,” Cyborg said. “Boxing has always been a big part of my training and I feel I can compete at the highest level. I’m expecting Holloway to be in great shape, and I know she’s coming to win. That said, I’m taking this fight very seriously. I feel confident, and I can’t wait to showcase my boxing skills to the world.”

Most recently under contract with Bellator MMA, Cyborg took her first boxing match in September when she defeated Simone Silva at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. Conflict remains about whether or not the bout was considered professional or exhibition, as Silva was under medical suspension from the TDLR, the Texas commission at the time of her bout.

BoxRec, the official record holder of the ABC, told ESPN the bout was not professional. Cyborg’s team disputed the claim and said the Associacao Paranaense de Lutas, a Brazilian commissioning body oversaw the event.

Regardless, Cyborg won the eight-round bout by unanimous decision.

Her upcoming opponent Holloway is 0-2 in professional boxing. Her MMA record is 6-6 and includes a 1-3 record in Bellator. Her most recent boxing match was in 2016 and her most recent MMA fight was in 2020.

Cyborg is the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion. She has yet to lose under the promotion’s banner since her UFC departure in August 2019. Following her April win over Arlene Blencowe, Cyborg’s contract was complete. While both Cyborg and Bellator president Scott Coker have voiced hopes to continue their business relationship, a deal has not been done yet.