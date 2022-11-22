JEFFERSON—Junior Teagan Mallegni notched a game-best 25 points, leading McFarland past host Jefferson 83-33 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Tuesday. Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles (0-2 overall and in conference), who trailed 44-12 at halftime and did not convert a 3-point shot, with 18 points. “It was a repeat of the last game,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “We struggled a lot from...

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO