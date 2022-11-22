Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
WNDU
South Bend’s ‘ReLeaf’ program resumes after snowfall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good news for those of you in South Bend who are trying to clean your yards up before guests arrive!. Pickup will resume with the zones that were not completely cleared before the snowfall, which are northeast of Zone 5 and southeast of Zone 7.
WNDU
Importin’ Joe’s focusing on growing the business and South Bend community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details on a South Bend business that’s making Michiana the home for Ethiopian Coffee. We first learned about Importin Joes back in 2020 when founder, Joseph Luten, was just getting off the ground. 16 News Now reporter Jack Springgate caught up with him...
WNDU
‘Small Business Saturday’ headed to South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has some sweet deals headed to local businesses this weekend!. “Small Business Saturday” encourages the community to celebrate and support the variety of small, locally-owned businesses in downtown South Bend! It takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26. Attendees can stop by the...
abc57.com
New kid Mayor for the City of Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --A fourth grader from Goshen Elementary, Connor G, won the vote from the rest of the fourth-grade class, for the Goshen kid Mayor. The other kid mayor finalists will spend the remainder of the school year serving with Connor on the kid council. Connor was sworn in...
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
WNDU
Chipotle opens location in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
Woman killed in house explosion in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...
beltmag.com
Fathers, Sons, and Notre Dame
His life span and mine, thus far, cover 133 years – 1889 to 2022 – and we, my father and I, shared the planet for only 29 of those years before his death. Beg your indulgence today as we take a little journey through time and space, and I would be so pleased if you would accompany me.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne
A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Jamie Derkatsch, 49, is accused of being the main salesperson. Another woman, Erin Holbrook,...
Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of woman missing more than 2 years
Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago.
WNDU
‘Greater South Bend Area Pop Warner League’ donates over 500 Thanksgiving meals
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The “Greater South Bend Area Pop Warner League” hosted its first Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Wednesday!. Young athletes gave out 500 hot dinners to families in need!. It happened at the old Community Wellness Partners building in South Bend. They also collected donations for...
WNDU
Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
Detroit News
Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down
State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
