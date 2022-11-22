ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana

A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
MICHIANA, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s ‘ReLeaf’ program resumes after snowfall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good news for those of you in South Bend who are trying to clean your yards up before guests arrive!. Pickup will resume with the zones that were not completely cleared before the snowfall, which are northeast of Zone 5 and southeast of Zone 7.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Small Business Saturday’ headed to South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city has some sweet deals headed to local businesses this weekend!. “Small Business Saturday” encourages the community to celebrate and support the variety of small, locally-owned businesses in downtown South Bend! It takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26. Attendees can stop by the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New kid Mayor for the City of Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --A fourth grader from Goshen Elementary, Connor G, won the vote from the rest of the fourth-grade class, for the Goshen kid Mayor. The other kid mayor finalists will spend the remainder of the school year serving with Connor on the kid council. Connor was sworn in...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Chipotle opens location in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s. The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location is also hiring...
GOSHEN, IN
CBS Chicago

Woman killed in house explosion in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief  Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...
NEW CHICAGO, IN
beltmag.com

Fathers, Sons, and Notre Dame

His life span and mine, thus far, cover 133 years – 1889 to 2022 – and we, my father and I, shared the planet for only 29 of those years before his death. Beg your indulgence today as we take a little journey through time and space, and I would be so pleased if you would accompany me.
NOTRE DAME, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne

A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Fort Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Jamie Derkatsch, 49, is accused of being the main salesperson. Another woman, Erin Holbrook,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Hundreds of families fed Thanksgiving dinner in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizations across Michiana are partnering up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to people in need. From Noon to 1 p.m., Faith Mission of Michiana and The Salvation Army of Elkhart served up classic Thanksgiving foods at Faith Mission’s Benham Avenue location in Elkhart. Over 100 volunteers...
ELKHART, IN
Detroit News

Benton Harbor residents urged to test homes for lead as line replacement winds down

State officials are encouraging Benton Harbor residents to test their homes for lead as service line replacement concludes in the southwest Michigan city. The state is coordinating free home lead inspection and abatement services as part of an "all-hands-on-deck" response to city residents who for years have dealt with a lead crisis caused by elevated levels of the neurotoxin in the city's water system.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy