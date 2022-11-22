Read full article on original website
Cricket Wireless Black Friday deals are here
It’s that time of the year when our wallets and credit/debit cards tremble with fear of being drained. With many carriers and retailers already making their Black Friday deals available, there’s probably a lot to think about before going all in on any of these offers. AT&T’s prepaid...
Can the Pixel Fold take on the Galaxy Z Fold 4? What Google has to do in order to beat Samsung at its own game
It is hardly a secret that foldables are Samsung’s domain of expertise. The Korean tech giant commands a massive market share in the foldables segment and, outside of China, the company reigns supreme and remains almost unchallenged. For now, that is. When foldables first made their debut some years...
Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the affordable foldable of your dreams right now
If you've been dreaming to get a high-end foldable device at the price of a "conventional" mid-range Android smartphone ever since the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold came to light back in 2019, the time has finally come to open your eyes (and your wallet) and make your affordable $539.99 (or $589.99) purchase.
Google Pixel Black Friday 2022 deals: get a Pixel for less than $400!
Now that the Black Friday 2022 deals are live, Google's Pixel phones are a bargain! The Pixel 7 series are still a bit new to get any major price drops, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are where the real value is. Possibly the best phones to buy for less than $400 right now, especially if you love that pure, stock Android experience with quick updates!
Apple supplier might have leaked huge news about the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra
Apple supplier Cirrus Logic is a semiconductor designer and in the company's letter to shareholders disseminated earlier this month, the firm hinted at one change that we could see with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. The change of which we speak would see Apple replace the physical power and volume buttons with solid-state buttons. Users would still feel as though they pressed a physical button thanks to haptics powered by three iPhone Taptic Engines.
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
Honor Magic Vs reveal showcases a lightweight and sleek foldable
Following an announcement event in China, Honor has now officially revealed its new foldable flagship: the Magic Vs. This is their second foldable smartphone after the Magic V, which was released this January. Last time around, Honor aimed for a seamless folding experience. This time around, they introduced a new...
Analyst sees "major shortage" of iPhone 14 series handsets in the states
According to CBS News, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is telling clients that there is a severe shortage of iPhone 14 series handsets as the holiday shopping season kicks off today, Black Friday. In a note sent to Wedbush customers today, Ives said, "We believe demand for iPhone 14 units into the all-important Black Friday holiday weekend is way ahead of supply and could cause major shortages leading into (the) Christmas season."
The unlocked Motorola Razr 5G is actually affordable now at a ginormous $800 discount
Are you excited about the potential (eventual) US release of the long overdue third edition of Motorola's reimagined Razr but fear the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse might not suit your budget? Maybe you should still consider the (late) 2020-released Razr 5G mid-ranger. That Snapdragon 765 processor has obviously not...
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy S20 FE offers 2022 software and ageless hardware at unbeatable price
Would you ever consider a 2020-released smartphone as a 2022 Christmas gift for a special someone in your life? Before you shout "no" at the top of your lungs into your computer or mobile device, it might be wise to look at what the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 FE has to offer right now at a new all-time low price of $349.99.
Black Friday is here with Visible and offers a new iPhone SE or a Google Pixel 7 with up to $400 off!
Black Friday is almost here and there are deals abound! Are you looking for a new carrier and a new smartphone? These awesome deals from Visible might be just what you need, but keep in mind – they are active only until November 29.
Amazon slashes unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) price in half just in time for Black Friday
Keen to save as much money as possible before Christmas on one of the overall best phones around without jumping through any hoops whatsoever? It's hard to think of any better Black Friday phone deals than a half-off Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse with unlocked 5G support and a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, and that's precisely what Amazon is offering at the time of this writing.
OnePlus 9 Pro comes with everything your phone deal dreams are made of
It's easy to overlook the best Black Friday phone deals, such as the one Best Buy is offering on the outstanding OnePlus 9 Pro. Although the device came out last year, it's still a great buy in 2022, particularly for those who want top-tier specs at a palatable price. The...
Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available, well, on Black Friday (which just so happens to be today) and find the requirements of Samsung's top Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro discounts a little too restrictive, you might also want to take the latest Golf Edition promotion into consideration.
Cricket introduces new tablet plan just in time for the holiday season
There’s no doubt that if you’re looking for a prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless should be up in the top three of good choices. AT&T’s prepaid network operator has already announced a couple of Black Friday deals, but there’s probably going to be more. At the same...
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Black Friday 2022 tablet deals are here: Hot sale on Galaxy Tab, iPad Pro, more
The Black Friday 2022 discounts are everywhere at the moment, as the shopping event is in full swing right now. The day after Thanksgiving might very well be spent shopping from your sofa for a 2022 tablet like the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which is $400 off at Best Buy, or the wonderful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen compatibility and a cheap price on Amazon. All of the active Black Friday 2022 tablet bargains may be seen right below!
Amazon's final Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Black Friday deals bring record new discounts
Black Friday 2022 is technically still around 24 hours away at the time of this writing, but surprise, surprise, Amazon's best deals of the year on some of the best phones out there are already live. As you may have expected, the e-commerce giant is eclipsing Best Buy's top holiday...
Apple's Beats Fit Pro - which work with Android too - are available at a chunky Black Friday discount
One of my gripes with modern-day accessories like earbuds and wearables such as smartwatches is that they are often not cross-platform. Apple-made Beats Fit Pro are one of the few big brand products that don't require you to pledge allegiance to any particular company and are currently available at a huge Black Friday discount. If you're interested in other cool true wireless earbuds on discount right now, check out our Black Friday headphone deals page.
