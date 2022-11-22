ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Cricket Wireless Black Friday deals are here

It’s that time of the year when our wallets and credit/debit cards tremble with fear of being drained. With many carriers and retailers already making their Black Friday deals available, there’s probably a lot to think about before going all in on any of these offers. AT&T’s prepaid...
Phone Arena

Google Pixel Black Friday 2022 deals: get a Pixel for less than $400!

Now that the Black Friday 2022 deals are live, Google's Pixel phones are a bargain! The Pixel 7 series are still a bit new to get any major price drops, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are where the real value is. Possibly the best phones to buy for less than $400 right now, especially if you love that pure, stock Android experience with quick updates!
Phone Arena

Apple supplier might have leaked huge news about the design of the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic is a semiconductor designer and in the company's letter to shareholders disseminated earlier this month, the firm hinted at one change that we could see with the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra models. The change of which we speak would see Apple replace the physical power and volume buttons with solid-state buttons. Users would still feel as though they pressed a physical button thanks to haptics powered by three iPhone Taptic Engines.
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
Phone Arena

Honor Magic Vs reveal showcases a lightweight and sleek foldable

Following an announcement event in China, Honor has now officially revealed its new foldable flagship: the Magic Vs. This is their second foldable smartphone after the Magic V, which was released this January. Last time around, Honor aimed for a seamless folding experience. This time around, they introduced a new...
Phone Arena

Analyst sees "major shortage" of iPhone 14 series handsets in the states

According to CBS News, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is telling clients that there is a severe shortage of iPhone 14 series handsets as the holiday shopping season kicks off today, Black Friday. In a note sent to Wedbush customers today, Ives said, "We believe demand for iPhone 14 units into the all-important Black Friday holiday weekend is way ahead of supply and could cause major shortages leading into (the) Christmas season."
Phone Arena

The unlocked Motorola Razr 5G is actually affordable now at a ginormous $800 discount

Are you excited about the potential (eventual) US release of the long overdue third edition of Motorola's reimagined Razr but fear the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouse might not suit your budget? Maybe you should still consider the (late) 2020-released Razr 5G mid-ranger. That Snapdragon 765 processor has obviously not...
Phone Arena

Amazon slashes unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) price in half just in time for Black Friday

Keen to save as much money as possible before Christmas on one of the overall best phones around without jumping through any hoops whatsoever? It's hard to think of any better Black Friday phone deals than a half-off Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse with unlocked 5G support and a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space paired with an 8GB RAM count, and that's precisely what Amazon is offering at the time of this writing.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 9 Pro comes with everything your phone deal dreams are made of

It's easy to overlook the best Black Friday phone deals, such as the one Best Buy is offering on the outstanding OnePlus 9 Pro. Although the device came out last year, it's still a great buy in 2022, particularly for those who want top-tier specs at a palatable price. The...
Phone Arena

Cricket introduces new tablet plan just in time for the holiday season

There’s no doubt that if you’re looking for a prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless should be up in the top three of good choices. AT&T’s prepaid network operator has already announced a couple of Black Friday deals, but there’s probably going to be more. At the same...
Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Phone Arena

Black Friday 2022 tablet deals are here: Hot sale on Galaxy Tab, iPad Pro, more

The Black Friday 2022 discounts are everywhere at the moment, as the shopping event is in full swing right now. The day after Thanksgiving might very well be spent shopping from your sofa for a 2022 tablet like the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which is $400 off at Best Buy, or the wonderful Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen compatibility and a cheap price on Amazon. All of the active Black Friday 2022 tablet bargains may be seen right below!
Phone Arena

Apple's Beats Fit Pro - which work with Android too - are available at a chunky Black Friday discount

One of my gripes with modern-day accessories like earbuds and wearables such as smartwatches is that they are often not cross-platform. Apple-made Beats Fit Pro are one of the few big brand products that don't require you to pledge allegiance to any particular company and are currently available at a huge Black Friday discount. If you're interested in other cool true wireless earbuds on discount right now, check out our Black Friday headphone deals page.

Comments / 0

Community Policy