Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network
After a brutal fiscal year, the leaders of Vermont's largest health care provider have a strategy for digging out in 2023. Read the story on VTDigger here: Staffing costs drove $90 million loss for UVM Health Network.
WCAX
Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is there a problem for the Progressive Party in Vermont? Democrats scored big wins on Election Day. The Progs-- not so much. Kevin McCallum at Seven Days looked into why. He told our Darren Perron about what he learned. Watch the video to see their conversation.
vermontbiz.com
Mayor Weinberger statement on mass shootings in Colorado Springs, CO and Chesapeake, VA
Vermont Business Magazine Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger made the following statement:. “During a week when we should all have the opportunity to gather with love ones and celebrate the uniquely American holiday of Thanksgiving, we are once again confronted with the horror of the uniquely American scourge of mass shootings.
WCAX
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
Burlington emergency shelter pod community can’t open until early January
At different points in time, several obstacles have pushed back the opening of the Old North End emergency shelter pods.
Colchester Sun
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks’ winter lights in the park begins Nov. 24
ESSEX JUNCTION — The winter lights in the park event will begin this Thursday night at the Maple Street Park. The lights will be lit 5-8 p.m. daily beginning tomorrow night and lasting through Jan. 1. Along with looking at the beautiful display, community members can print out a...
vermontbiz.com
Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights holiday event begins this week
The majestic 220-foot steamboat Ticonderoga, an iconic feature of Shelburne Museum’s 45-acre campus, floats in a sea of light for the museum’s Winter Lights extravaganza. Photo courtesy Shelburne Museum. Vermont Business Magazine Starting this week, Shelburne Museum’s campus will be aglow with the spectacular holiday event, Winter Lights,...
A Burlington Chef with Abenaki Heritage Makes His Own Harvest Meal
Jessee Lawyer has nothing against roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. "It's the best fucking meal in the world if it's done right," said Lawyer, 35, while taking a smoke break from cooking in his backyard in Burlington's New North End on a recent Saturday morning. Lawyer spent...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’
David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
Barton Chronicle
State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns
NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree
Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree. Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. Burlington police say the […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
vermontbiz.com
Jay Peak resort kicks off 2022+23 winter season Friday
Vermont Business Magazine A favorable stretch of wintry weather has allowed Jay Peak Resort’s snowmaking team to pump out a hearty base across Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert terrain. The Resort welcomes its Stakeholders on Friday, November 25th for A Day for the Devoted. More than 750 free Lift Tickets were claimed for opening day as part of Day for the Devoted, a new tradition that invites Jay Peak devotees to celebrate the beginning of its 22+23 winter season.
mynbc5.com
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
WCAX
Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse
There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. Breaking down barriers for Vermonters in local government is the aim of a new program that seeks to make the state more diverse.
police1.com
Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
