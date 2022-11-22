SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the results of the Nov. 8 general election. On election day, 17,872 ballots were cast. There were 49 mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 7 therefore the ballots were accepted by the board and 374 provisional ballots that were approved by the board. There was one ballot that the staff, according to guidelines from the Secretary of State, recommended the board to reject due to the ballot being cast in the wrong precinct. The board chose to go against the recommendation of Director Pam Kerrigan and Deputy Director Ellen Joslin as the ballots for the precinct the voter should have voted in and the ballot for the precinct they did vote in were identical and because both precincts had the same voting location. The addition of this ballot gave the board a total of 375 provisional ballots and 49 late but valid absentee ballots to add to the unofficial canvass from election day.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO