hometownstations.com
New administration building plans are moving forward
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners moving forward on the plans for a new administration building. They are advertising to receive qualifications for design professional services for the building that will house non-judicial county offices. The property is currently owned by the Allen County Port Authority. ARPA funds will be used to fund the projects and the design professional will take all the county's needs for the space into account to see what is needed for the project.
whio.com
Demolition of Dayton building on hold as city officials decide its future
DAYTON — The demolition of a Dayton building is on hold for now as some have conflicting ideas on what to do with the structure. Dayton city leaders said demolition crews had planned to start tearing down the building formally known as Day-Mont Behavioral Health Care next week. News...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County certifies election results
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the results of the Nov. 8 general election. On election day, 17,872 ballots were cast. There were 49 mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 7 therefore the ballots were accepted by the board and 374 provisional ballots that were approved by the board. There was one ballot that the staff, according to guidelines from the Secretary of State, recommended the board to reject due to the ballot being cast in the wrong precinct. The board chose to go against the recommendation of Director Pam Kerrigan and Deputy Director Ellen Joslin as the ballots for the precinct the voter should have voted in and the ballot for the precinct they did vote in were identical and because both precincts had the same voting location. The addition of this ballot gave the board a total of 375 provisional ballots and 49 late but valid absentee ballots to add to the unofficial canvass from election day.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
Minor appointed as prosecuting attorney in Mercer County
CELINA — Erin Minor has been named by the Mercer County Republican Party to fill a vacancy created with the recent resignation of county prosecuting attorney Matt Fox. Fox was elected on Nov. 8 as judge of the Mercer County Common Pleas Court and resigned as prosecutor to accept a position as a magistrate for the court until taking office.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Lima plans for Young Lungs signs
LIMA — Many families, friends and coworkers will be gathered throughout this holiday week including community members in the City of Lima. The Lima City Council held its bi-monthly meeting on Monday evening. Council members passed several resolutions to continue to walk in the vision for the city. City...
Sidney Daily News
Let there be light
Santa waves to a crowd of people from the roof of Murphyճ after he turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights during the Grand Illumination ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Reason for the Season ceremony took place on the courthouse steps before the lighting ceremony. Speaking during the event were the Sidney mayor, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
The dominos tumble as downtown Lima grows
LIMA — “Take a chance; Columbus did.”. The origin of that phrase is uncertain, but the message is clear. Trust your gut, make a leap of faith and never look back. A handful of Lima entrepreneurs didn’t exactly set sail for a new world as Christopher Columbus did in 1492, but they nonetheless do share the same adventurous spirit. A decade ago, at a time when downtown Lima was in a state of urban stagnation, some opportunists saw what few others could envision.
Daily Advocate
Greenville BoE hears complaint, highlights students’ academic, athletic, musical performances
GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 17. Of particular interest were students’ academic and athletic commendations as well as a parent complaint alleged against a high school teacher. Jody Harter, Doug...
Sidney Daily News
Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, has sent a letter to Stephane Cordeille, chief executive officer, of the Thetford Corporation, the parent company of Norcold LLC, urging the company to reconsider closing operations in Gettysburg and Sidney, laying off 350 workers and shifting manufacturing overseas. “The decision...
Times-Bulletin
School districts consider arming teachers
VAN WERT — Local school districts have been hesitant in taking advantage of a law, signed by Governor Mike DeWine in June, that would allow teachers to carry guns in the classroom. Under House Bill 99, teachers would only have to undergo no more than 24 hours of training...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Businesses, destinations named ‘Best of Logan County’
Local residents have cast their votes for their favorite businesses, public agencies, events and local landmarks this fall. In a spirit of gratefulness for the opportunities and services available within the community, the Bellefontaine Examiner and the Logan County Visitors Bureau today are announcing the winners of more than 60 categories in the 2022 Best of Logan County Contest.
hometownstations.com
Judges identify potential cause of poor jury response in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court judges may have found that some of their issues are coming from how they're looking for enough potential jurors to show up for jury duty. Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser held a press conference today to talk about their findings.
Delphos Herald
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to rethink closure of Miami Valley plants
“The decision to close Norcold in Gettysburg and Sidney is short-sighted and fails to recognize the productivity of their workforce,” Brown wrote. “It has also caught these communities by surprise after many years of service."
Snafu discovered in Allen County’s jury selection process
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser on Tuesday said algorithms used by an independent third-party contractor employed by the county to create a list of eligible voters may have inadvertently resulted in the names of some ineligible residents being included on jury lists.
wyso.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future
This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
countynewsonline.org
A decision of the Darke County Wellness Challenge comes as a surprise and might be the end of many 5K races.
Many small organizations in Darke County that organized a 5K race and used it as a fundraiser for their cause just got hit by a hammer: the Darke County Wellness Challenge committee has decided to disband the Darke County Wellness Challenge after the 2022 racing season. The Darke County Wellness...
andnowuknow.com
Potato Supply Remains Tight; Sun-Glo of Idaho's Jill Cox and Michael Family Farms' Kathy Sponheim Comment
SUGAR CITY, ID & URBANA, OH - It is no secret that dishes around this point of the year are potato-centric, yet as supply continues to work its way back to median levels it is also a reminder how imperative communications between buyers and suppliers are. One of the biggest...
