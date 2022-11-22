Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan's Ex-Wife Almost Served Him With A Paternity Lawsuit After He Signed A $25 Million Deal
Jordan was at the height of his career at the time.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry gives an amazing reaction to Andrew Wiggins' chances of becoming an NBA All-Star this season.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double-Digit Points
Michael Jordan had only Scottie Pippen averaging points in double-digits during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 4 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Midnight Navy" Release
With Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup finally rolling out, “Midnight Navy” is among a handful of sneakers slated to release between October and December. The beloved Air Jordan 4‘s familiar colorblocking harkens back to the OG “Fire Red” model, first seen in 1989. The original paneling is updated with speckled details at the midsole and support wings, while the silhouette’s signature mesh netting is offset with navy blue eyelets. The roundup below positions the upcoming release amongst iconic entries in the franchise, including celebratory executions, like “Bred,” which highlights Michael Jordan’s victory during the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics. Others, like the 2019 release of “Sail,” showcase the sneaker’s crossover appeal and work with late designer Virgil Abloh. Check out each model on GOAT and stay tuned for the “Midnight Navy” drop.
Hypebae
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC to Chicago"
Following its appearance on the Air Jordan 1, the “UNC to Chicago” theme continues to celebrate Michael Jordan‘s journey from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls with the Air Jordan 2. The pair of Air Jordan Low 2 initially surfaced in October hinting at addition to Jordan Brand’s 2023 releases.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Revealed: Photos
Another golf shoe from Jumpman is on the horizon. Michael Jordan was a huge golfer, which is exactly why shoes like the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf exist. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered a plethora of golf models, and this is an example of that. Numerous great silhouettes have earned their own golf variation, and avid golfers have been rejoicing.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Coming In 2023: First Look
“Red Cement” is coming to the Air Jordan 4. Jordan Brand has delivered some amazing shoes over the years, including the Air Jordan 4. This is a shoe that was first released back in 1989, and to this day, it remains a fan favorite. There are so many amazing colorways, and over 30 years later, the shoe continues to get more offerings.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hotnewhiphop.com
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Officially Revealed
A Ma Maniére is back with a new Jumpman collab. A Ma Maniére is one of the most beloved sneaker stores in the United States, and it is a staple of Atlanta. The brand has been having a huge surge in popularity as of late, and much of it is due to its collaborations with Jumpman.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
