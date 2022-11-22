ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Lions most to blame for Thanksgiving loss to Bills

The Detroit Lions lost another Thanksgiving Day contest against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo entered the game as 9.5-point favorites. A late 22-19 lead proved tough for the Lions to hold onto late, and the real Josh Allen showed up with just under 30 seconds remaining, setting up Bills kicker Tyler Bass for the game-winning field goal.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride

The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible

The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practiced fully Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a hip injury. The former NFL MVP was listed as questionable last week after an illness kept him out of practice Friday. He played Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and scored a rushing touchdown. Through 10 games this season, Jackson has 16 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Von Miller injury update: Bills star carted off with knee injury on Thanksgiving

The latest Von Miller injury update after the Buffalo Bills star was carted away on Thanksgiving after suffering a knee injury. The absolute last thing the Buffalo Bills needed as for the injury bug to bite one of its key core players. That’s what happened on Thanksgiving in Detroit, as Von Miller was carted off the field after getting rolled up low in the first half of the Bills game against the Lions.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal

Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
CORAL GABLES, FL
FanSided

FanSided

