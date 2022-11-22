Read full article on original website
Sally Hayden and Louise Kennedy are among the winners of this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards, the Irish Times reports. The prizes, which honor “the best Irish writers and writing across all genres of publishing,” are voted on by readers and sponsored by a coalition of Irish bookstores.
An Influencer’s Book Treats Recession Pathologies
There is a saying that in war, no plan survives first contact with the enemy. At risk of being sanguinary about the business world, that also applies to the contemporary job front. Many women, especially, have found career plans invaded by a fresh foe—Covid-19—with multipronged attacks of lockdowns, layoffs, and recession. The coronavirus struck women more so than 2008’s recession. School closures meant children at home. Traditional service/hospitality slots held by females dwindled. Downsizings rolled back workforce gains made by women.
