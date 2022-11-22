ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

brproud.com

1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

SBSO seeking suspect in deadly shooting

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The Saint Bernard Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Violet. The man was found just before 3 p.m. in the driveway of a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Detectives quickly identified 21-year-old Cody Adams as...
VIOLET, LA
WDSU

Police investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans

The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson in the 5th District. Investigators say a woman was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Initial call came in at 7:57 pm it was confirmed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a Denham Springs home at around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. “Upon arrival, the pair was found unresponsive,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Our investigation revealed the female suffered a...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and is suspected of aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on November 21, 2022, that they had arrested a Springfield, Louisiana man for allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home.
SPRINGFIELD, LA
brproud.com

Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
LABADIEVILLE, LA

