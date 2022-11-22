Read full article on original website
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in overnight shooting in Boutte
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday around 1:25 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kinler Street in Boutte. Officials said when deputies arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot twice...
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
brproud.com
1 shot to death, 2 hurt near S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) said. The two men hurt were taken to a hospital.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Three Men Arrested for Tuesday Shooting Incident in Raceland
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced three men have been arrested for a shooting incident in Raceland on Tuesday. Investigators arrested Adam Thomas, 20, and Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, both of Raceland, as well as Tyren Lyons, 18, of Houma. There were no injuries in the shooting. Shortly after 11...
WDSU
SBSO seeking suspect in deadly shooting
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The Saint Bernard Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday in Violet. The man was found just before 3 p.m. in the driveway of a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Detectives quickly identified 21-year-old Cody Adams as...
WDSU
Police investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans
The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson in the 5th District. Investigators say a woman was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Initial call came in at 7:57 pm it was confirmed...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a Denham Springs home at around 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. “Upon arrival, the pair was found unresponsive,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Our investigation revealed the female suffered a...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store. Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Detectives Investigating Two Related Raceland Shootings
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that detectives are presently investigating two related shootings that took place in Raceland around 11:00 a.m. today, November 22, 2022. Preliminary findings have revealed that multiple rounds were shot from the two vehicles involved with the first altercation taking place at Buford and St....
houmatimes.com
Chauvin man arrested during traffic stop by TPSO K-9 and Patrol Divisions
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Chauvin man on multiple charges in connection with a traffic stop completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Patrol Division. Channing Jude Sevin, 38, of Chauvin, was arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons related charges associated with the investigation, along with outstanding Felony warrants.
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate shooting that injured woman on Chef Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Chef Highway and Dale Street around 7 p.m. NOPD said a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was taken...
wbrz.com
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera who allegedly robbed a Dollar General cashier at gunpoint. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 20. The man allegedly posed as a customer and walked up to the register of the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard before demanding money from the cashier and showing a handgun.
Baton Rouge man fatally shoots father over blown nose
A Baton Rouge man shot and killed his father Tuesday in a rage over a blown nose, according to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, then turned himself in.
WDSU
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, dies
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was once fighting for his life months ago — now fighting back tears. The wife of Scott Toups — the man police say was carjacked and seriously injured by a bridge city escapee has died. "One of the happiest days of...
wgno.com
Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov. 22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Relative’s Occupied Mobile Home. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and is suspected of aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on November 21, 2022, that they had arrested a Springfield, Louisiana man for allegedly setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home.
brproud.com
Two suspects accused of armed robbery at Nicholson Drive business wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police in Baton Rouge are searching for two suspects accused of an armed robbery at a local business early this month. Police said the crime took place at the S&P Food Store located on Nicholson Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8. There were no reported injuries.
brproud.com
Quick Stop armed robbery suspect arrested 40 minutes after crime
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Quick Stop less than an hour after the crime was reported. Deputies responded to the Quick Stop on LA 1 on Monday, Nov. 21 where a suspect allegedly demanded money at 8:16 p.m. before leaving with a “very minimal amount of cash.”
