FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
coolcleveland.com
Sacred Waters Kava Bar
Sacred Waters Kava Bar in Lakewood bills itself as “Ohio’s only kava bar,” serving all-natural botanical cocktails, coffees and teas. Its kava drinks, a beverage that came from the South Pacific where it’s long been used for its medicinal properties, are said to relieve stress and offer a sense of wellbeing and relaxation.
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
Cleveland Scene
40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants You Should Have Tried By Now
The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
coolcleveland.com
Welcome Back
For the 20 years that CoolCleveland has been around, native Clevelanders who’ve fled to greener pastures (or just for more green) come back in droves on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to be with family. And after a couple of days of that, they are ready to catch up with old friends on the town.
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). For over 80 years, this place has been serving fantastic corned beef, which they cook every day in-house. You can't go wrong with a classic corned beef sandwich. They also have hot Reubens with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their Tribe sandwich, which has hot corned beef plus pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing. If you like a little dessert with your sandwich, you're in luck because each sandwich comes with a cookie (you can't go wrong with classic chocolate chip). If you just want the meat, Davis also sells their corned beef by the pound.
clevelandmagazine.com
11 Things to Do This Thanksgiving Weekend in Cleveland
Run in the annual Cleveland Turkey Trot, jam out to Lilieae, cheer on the Browns and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Avant-Garde Arts and Crafts Show at Emerald Event Center. With original, handmade items from local vendors and artisans, this event provides an artsy option for...
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year
Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio food banks paid record prices for turkeys to provide Thanksgiving dinners for struggling families
Volunteers swayed to the music as they loaded up cars with boxes of produce and bags of potatoes at the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot recently. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank handed out boxes of food and turkeys to about four thousand families that day. Tamia and Tammy Macon were...
coolcleveland.com
Polka-Lovers Converge on Cleveland for the 58th Annual Thanksgiving Polka Weekend
For 58 years now, polka lovers from across the country have been gathering in Cleveland over Thanksgiving weekend for the annual Thanksgiving Polka Weekend, founded by the late polka promoter/broadcaster Tony Petkovsek in 1963. The weekend also includes the annual Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame Awards Show. For three days,...
coolcleveland.com
Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale
Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic officer creates a crosswalk dance party
CLEVELAND — Heading in to work in the morning can be tough, but an Ohio police officer is helping put some pep in people's steps by bringing a boost of energy to everyone who passes by. Outside one of the top-ranked health care centers in the country, you could...
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room
PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
coolcleveland.com
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Is Ready for the Season with “Deck the Hall”
Each year the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens estate presents Deck the Hall, decorating its manor house, inspired by the way wealthy families such as the home’s original owners, the Seiberlings, lived in the pre-depression years of the early 20thcentury. It’s a treat for those who like their Christmases traditional.
26YO man drives stolen vehicle through airfield gate at CLE Hopkins Wed. night
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport temporarily paused airport operations after a person drove through an airfield gate on Wednesday night, according to a statement posted by the airport.
coolcleveland.com
Downtown Holiday Kickoff Returns with a New Name: Winterland
Sat 11/26 @ 4-7PM Cleveland’s annual downtown holiday season kickoff event, now in its 37th year, has been renamed. No longer Winterfest, it’s now “Winterland.” But it’s the same event that has attracted thousands of people to Public Square each Saturday after Thanksgiving for the tree-lighting, fireworks and more.
cleveland19.com
Man shot on Thanksgiving morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police investigated a shooting that occurred Thanksgiving morning on the city’s East side. The incident was first reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at a property near the intersection of Lee Road and Langly Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, the adult male victim...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
coolcleveland.com
Made Cleveland Shop Hosts Gallery Show by Local Painter/Fiber Artist
Sat 11/26 @ 5-9PM Made Cleveland has re-activated the large former City Buddha space in Coventry Village, not only with its large stock of locally created items ranging from books to artwork to edibles, but also with a regular series of special events, such as open mics (every Monday with local singer/songwriter Charlie Mosbrook) and food tastings.
Comments / 0