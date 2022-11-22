Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Busy time for Salt+ duo Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa, with Felice Urban Cafe added to growing restaurant group
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the restaurant business still feels the economic remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, two businesswomen who have a lot to be thankful for are Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa. Owners of the acclaimed Salt+ in Lakewood, they announced this year they will be expanding to the...
coolcleveland.com
Sacred Waters Kava Bar
Sacred Waters Kava Bar in Lakewood bills itself as “Ohio’s only kava bar,” serving all-natural botanical cocktails, coffees and teas. Its kava drinks, a beverage that came from the South Pacific where it’s long been used for its medicinal properties, are said to relieve stress and offer a sense of wellbeing and relaxation.
coolcleveland.com
Intercontinental Hotel Greets the Holidays with a Tree-Lighting Event
Once upon a time, moms and grandmothers bundled the kids up and took them downtown to a fancy hotel tea room or a department store restaurant, decorated for the holidays, places such as Marshall Fields Walnut Room in Chicago with its giant tree rising up through a central atrium. (It’s still open today even though Fields is now Macy’s, unlike the long-gone department store restaurants that once graced Cleveland department stores).
Beachwood City Council gives go-ahead to $200-million mixed-use development at former hotel site
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council approved Monday (Nov. 21) a development agreement with local developer Chad Kertesz that paves the way for the complete redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel site, 3663 Park East Drive. The 7-0 vote in favor of the agreement allows Kertesz’s My Place, LLC...
coolcleveland.com
Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale
Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
coolcleveland.com
Made Cleveland Shop Hosts Gallery Show by Local Painter/Fiber Artist
Sat 11/26 @ 5-9PM Made Cleveland has re-activated the large former City Buddha space in Coventry Village, not only with its large stock of locally created items ranging from books to artwork to edibles, but also with a regular series of special events, such as open mics (every Monday with local singer/songwriter Charlie Mosbrook) and food tastings.
coolcleveland.com
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Is Ready for the Season with “Deck the Hall”
Each year the Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens estate presents Deck the Hall, decorating its manor house, inspired by the way wealthy families such as the home’s original owners, the Seiberlings, lived in the pre-depression years of the early 20thcentury. It’s a treat for those who like their Christmases traditional.
akronlife.com
Sagamore Hills artist makes everyday items enchanting
After leaving her hometown of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dinara Mirtalipova longed for its culture. She settled in Ohio about 15 years ago and pursued freelance art after she had her daughter, Sabrina, and left her career in illustrating and hand lettering at American Greetings. The Sagamore Hills-based illustrator found her way back to her multicultural roots through her art.
coolcleveland.com
Downtown Holiday Kickoff Returns with a New Name: Winterland
Sat 11/26 @ 4-7PM Cleveland’s annual downtown holiday season kickoff event, now in its 37th year, has been renamed. No longer Winterfest, it’s now “Winterland.” But it’s the same event that has attracted thousands of people to Public Square each Saturday after Thanksgiving for the tree-lighting, fireworks and more.
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year
Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
Six Shooter Coffee to Open in Former Coffee Coffee Coffee Spot in Old Brooklyn
“We think it’s an amazing neighborhood," says owner Peter Brown.
Are there any good flea markets in Akron?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
WKYC
'Home' Coming: 3News' Danielle Wiggins takes us inside Center Stage Dance Studio, the Northfield business celebrating nearly 35 years in Summit County
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — 30-year-old Mitchel Federan’s dancing has kept him center stage since childhood. In 2003, at just 12 years old, Federan starred in the Broadway musical “The Boy from Oz” alongside actor Hugh Jackman -- yeah, we’re talking X-Men Wolverine Hugh Jackman. “I was...
Shoppers find cost-effective measures to beat rising costs at grocery store
As shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, some say they are cutting back, shopping only for the bare necessities and even finding ways to save.
‘Tis the season! Christmas lights you don’t want to miss
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Scene
40 Essential Suburban Cleveland Restaurants You Should Have Tried By Now
The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
coolcleveland.com
Google Arts & Culture Adds Cleveland to the Mix
Google recently announced that Cleveland is the sixth U.S. city to be added to its Google Arts & Culture platform and app, which gives people access to the cultural offerings of more than 80 countries. (The others are Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, Atlanta and Charlotte.) It’s partnering with 18 prominent...
coolcleveland.com
Work Off Those Thanksgiving Dinner Calories at the Cleveland Metroparks
Now that you’ve overeaten, don’t head for a comfortable chair in the living room to watch TV. Instead, put on that jacket and head for your nearest Cleveland Metroparks, where you can hike an assortment of trails of different lengths and difficulties, and burn some calories while getting the healing benefits of nature. And it’s fun for the whole family! (You can leave the MAGA uncle at home to watch Fox “News”.)
cleveland.com
Cleveland Museum of Art’s expansive exhibition of works from the Keithley collection shows cultural philanthropy is still vibrant in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — To live in Cleveland is to benefit from generations of generosity in cultural philanthropy. It’s a point of local pride, for instance, that in the early and middle decades of the 20th century, industrial magnates such as John Long Severance and Leonard C. Hanna, Jr. donated piles of money to strengthen institutions including the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Cleveland Orchestra.
Comments / 0