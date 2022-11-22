Read full article on original website
Related
Wife Convinces Husband to Put Christmas Tree In Odd Place–Much to Our Delight
We have to commend him for his bravery, that is for sure!
The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
These Are the Best Christmas Lights for Decorating Trees, Houses and Everything in Between
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. ‘Tis the season to start thinking about this year’s Christmas decorations. And given that more than 86 percent of Americans will be decorating their homes this December, you wouldn’t want to find yourself in the Grinch-filled minority, would you? So to help get you started on the right path, we’ve put together a selection of the best Christmas lights to give your tree, your home and your general surroundings that festive sparkle which never fails to make you feel warm inside. As you’re...
rsvplive.ie
Cost of living: Woman praised for 'brilliant idea' to save on Christmas wrapping paper
A woman has been praised for her "brilliant idea" to avoid using Christmas wrapping paper, while also giving people an extra gift. Taking to the Facebook group "Money saving hints, tips and ideas", she said: "Christmas is coming and I do hate all the waste that it produces. I buy eco paper but it just fills the bin far too quickly over the festive period.
Walking in a Winter Wonderland! We Found the Most Festive Footwear for the Holidays
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If there’s one time of year to go all out with shoe shopping, it’s the holidays. After all, ‘tis the season to sparkle and shine! If Santa can rock a red velvet suit and tall black boots, then […]
veranda.com
Designer Joanna Buchanan Thinks It's Time to Put a Twist on the Traditional Holiday Tablescape
Joanna Buchanan wants you to step outside the traditional green-and-red box this holiday season. The founder of the eponymous home accessories brand grew up watching her mother dig through their family's vintage collection of ornaments and decorations to spruce up their English countryside home for the holidays. Inspired by those quirky ornaments, Buchanan envisioned a more glamorous and a bit unconventional take on seasonal decor, designing a collection that hints at tradition but feels contemporary. She's now challenging people to take a more elevated and unexpected approach to their decorating, especially when it comes to your holiday tablescape. Luckily, Buchanan isn't sending anyone out on a decorating journey without guidance—she's revealed her need-to-know tips for setting her signature "traditional with a twist" holiday table. Below, discover why the decorating maven says you need two tablecloths, plus she reveals which creatures are invited to her dining table and dishes on all of her tablescape must-haves.
Woman Crystalizes Sprigs for Christmas Tree and It’s Breathtaking
We love to see art and science come together!
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
kenarry.com
Christmas Gnomes
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
11 Wine Delivery Services That Will Bring the Celebration Right to Your Door This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Seasoned home cooks know that having a well-stocked kitchen is key to avoiding a dinner crisis – and keeping hangry family members at bay. Equally as important as stocking your shelves is maintaining a full wine rack and stocked bar cart in your home. There’s nothing quite like unwinding at the end of a long day with a nice glass of wine, so why risk running out of your favorite bottle? If you value your vino as much as we do,...
macaronikid.com
Creating a Family Giving Tradition
Holiday traditions are important in every family -- regardless of your religion. Traditions give you the opportunity to make meaningful and cherished lifelong memories. So why not create a family tradition that not only makes you smile, but one that makes you proud? One that invokes change and instills a precious lesson that your child can pass on to their children -- and possibly make the world a better place?
vinlove.net
Collecting leaves of 0 USD, making them into items, and selling them half a 25 USD/piece, office ladies love it
From the scrap that no one buys, Pham Thi Hong Nguyen (31 years old, in Ca Mau) has taken advantage and turned the leaves of the tub into a sophisticated fashion handbag, making money. Bon Bon (Typha orientalis) is a specialty plant of the Cai Nuoc district, Ca Mau province....
'Festive Mini' decorated in thousands of Christmas lights for charity
A Mini driver has decorated his car in 3,000 twinkling lights for charity, to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” at Christmas time.Nicholas Martin, 33, has created an illuminative show on his “Festive Mini” in the hopes of raising £10,000 to support The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust and Duchenne UK.The vehicle is decorated with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.“Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible,” the software engineer said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson snubs Liz Truss over her mini-BudgetMoment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drainPaula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
Jalopnik
This Wooden Boat Restoration Is a Perfect Escape From Your Family on Thanksgiving
Loud and fast cars and motorcycles are great. I love them. So much so that I made a career out of writing about them. However, man cannot live on loud and fast alone, so for the past few years, I’ve been following the reconstruction and restoration of a classic wooden sailing yacht called Tally Ho. It’s been a fascinating and incredibly soothing way to spend a weekend morning, and now I’m sharing it with you.
7 Surprising Holiday Gifts You Can Find at Thrift Stores
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but it might not feel like that when you check your banking account. GoBankingRates' 2022 Holiday Spending Guide is already anticipating that many of us will...
Redbubble Has Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List: Dog Lovers, Foodies, Home Decor
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If your go-to Christmas gifts have gotten a little stale and you’re looking for a way to shake it up it’s time to check out Redbubble. Redbubble is a marketplace of 125+ different kinds of products made with unique designs from over 700,000 global artists. They make it easy for artists to highlight and sell their work on a variety of apparel, home goods and accessories from posters to sweatshirts, coasters, hats and even pet products. This makes them the perfect destination...
Comments / 0