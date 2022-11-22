Read full article on original website
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas TechThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Saint Francis (Pa.) – FCS Playoffs First Round
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware football team opens postseason play on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Saint Francis (Pa.) in the first round of the 20222 FCS Playoffs. Kickoff at Delaware Stadium is set for 2 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN+. How to...
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
Football: Three PCL Teams Advance to PIAA Quarterfinals
PHILADELPHIA – Behind three key victories this past weekend, Philadelphia Catholic League football continues to thrive. Heading into the quarterfinal round of the PIAA state tournament, PCL powerhouses St. Joseph’s Prep, Bonner-Prendergast, and Neumann-Goretti are all within three victories of bringing home a state trophy. For the Prep,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Avelo Air to use Delaware playbook in North Carolina
Avelo Airlines will use its playbook for Wilmington Airport (ILG) for North Carolina’s Research Triangle. In February, the airline will add a half-dozen Florida destinations (Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Sarasota, Tampa, and West Palm Beach) from Raleigh-Durham. Avelo will establish a one-jet base at the Carolina airport, with...
firststateupdate.com
Delaware residents participate in nationwide cleanup drive along North Maryland Avenue
A nationwide cleanup drive dedicated to the Birth Centennial of Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari was undertaken by residents and volunteers of the non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) at the North Maryland Avenue, Wilmington on July 17th followed by August 14th and September 11th, 2022. These events were organized by DSNDP in collaboration with Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). ‘Adopt-A-Highway (AAH)’ program is part of a year-long Nationwide Cleanup Drive undertaken by DSNDP across 14 states and 16 cities in the United States.
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
WBOC
Serious Crash in Lincoln Area
LINCOLN, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Dave Portnoy.Photo byOne Bite Pizza Reviews. Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice.
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Alapocas Run State Park in Delaware
Wilmington, Del., is the largest city in the First State, with over 70,000 residents. It was built on the settlement of Kristinehamn, the first Swedish settlement in North America. Today, it’s home to numerous art galleries, museums, gardens, and festivals. But an oasis in the middle of this bustling city is at Alapocas Run State Park, DE.
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Sound of Tri-State opens in Concord Mall
Audio retailer Sound of Tri-State is now open at the Concord Mall in north Wilmington off Route 202. “We are committed to the future of the Concord Mall and its use as a retail, lifestyle, and local business destination. Sound of Tri-State will provide shoppers with another unique shopping option while visiting the mall,” says Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at the Concord Mall.
hwy.co
Why You Should Choo-Choo-Choose the Wilmington Western Railroad
If you’re a fan of learning about or riding trains, the Wilmington Western Railroad in DE is one you won’t want to miss. It’s an opportunity for young and old to learn about and experience a railroad with a rich history. The Wilmington Western Railroad is one of the leading tourist attractions in Delaware.
U.S. Surgeon General focuses on ‘invisible wounds’ caused by anxiety in Wilmington visit
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy got some insight on what is and isn’t working for health care in Delaware during a meeting on Tuesday with young leaders and health care professionals in Wilmington. The closed-door discussion at The Warehouse, a community center for Wilmington teens, also included input from...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return
UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision in Lincoln Area
On November 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 p.m., a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling northbound on North Old State Road south of Haflinger Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and exited the east edge of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a Delmarva Power utility pole.
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
PhillyBite
The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Delaware
Whenever I think of the best-grilled cheese sandwich in Delaware, I immediately think of Kelly's Logan House and the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington. Not only does it have a delicious sandwich, but the atmosphere is fantastic, and there are great drinks to go with it. Besides, it's close to the beaches, so it's a perfect place to eat a quick bite. here are a few of our favorites:
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new family medicine physician
The Bayhealth team is proud to welcome another primary care physician to care for the community. Family medicine physician Kyla-Gaye Pinnock, MD, is the newest addition to the Bayhealth Primary Care Dover West practice. Pinnock joins Patience Ankomah, MD; Zulehuma Rather, MD; Shailly Saini, MD; Amita Jain, MD; Ben Hur Hill Aguilar, MD; and Lisa Rossi McCalister, FNP-BC. Pinnock is accepting new primary care patients ages 9 and older.
One woman dead, another injured in Delaware crash
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead and another was seriously injured after a car crash in Delaware’s Berlin Township Tuesday morning. At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Olga Soboleva, 39 of Galena, was driving southbound on Township Road 35, near County Road 72, when her 2019 Volvo XC90 drove off the right of the […]
delawarepublic.org
Four decades of giving: Wilmington Turkey Drive donates 3,000 birds
Hundreds gathered in Wilmington Tuesday for the 40th annual NOR Enterprises Turkey Drive. More than 3,000 turkeys were distributed to seniors and families in need. The birds were distributed at breakneck speed, hitting 12 sites in just under three hours. This year marks the last Turkey Drive for organizer and...
Two Trenton, NJ, Men Charged In Sub Marias Sub Shop Armed Robbery In Hamilton
November 23, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton police say that on Monday 11/21/22 at approximately 8:19 a.m., Hamilton Police responded…
