'The Glazers selling is on a par with the feeling of winning the title!': Manchester United fans revel in shock decision from much-maligned owners to explore sale of the club

By Samuel Draper For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Manchester United fans are revelling in the news that the Glazer family are exploring selling the club.

The American family took over the Old Trafford club in 2005, but fan protests have continued throughout that time amid general anger at the way the Red Devils have been run, particularly as some believe a lack of investment has been made at the club.

As the news emerged that they are considering selling the club, fans were quick to express their happiness at the possibility that Manchester United's time under the Glazers may be coming to an end.

News that the Glazers could sell Manchester United has seen a largely gleeful response online
Manchester United fans are excited at the prospect that their club could be imminently sold

An immediate response came in the form of the short phrase 'Don't get me excited', alongside a laughing emoji, a prayer emoji, and a happy gif.

Another wrote: 'The Glazers selling would be on a par with the feeling of winning the title. I don't care how ridiculous that sounds.

One fan account wrote: 'WE ARE SO CLOSE!! #GlazersOut', another said 'YES YES YES', while a third simply retweeted the news with the word 'PLEASE'.

News of a possible sale of the club is not the only major story coming out of Old Trafford on Tuesday, with Manchester United confirming that Cristiano Ronaldo's contract there had been torn up by mutual consent.

One Twitter user commented on both stories, saying: 'Ronaldo getting the boot and this news on the same day??!!!', while someone else said: 'Ronaldo saving the club yet again' in response to the news of a possible sale.

A cynical reaction even believed that this news was made public at this time just to distract from the chaos surrounding Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from Manchester United.

Alongside a retweet of the news story, they added: 'An absolute nothing but distraction story'.

Manchester United's competitive fixtures are on hold for the World Cup, although they will quickly pile up afterward, as the Red Devils continue to pursue four trophies, starting with a Carabao Cup match against Burnley three days after the final in Qatar.

