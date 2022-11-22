Read full article on original website
City Council honors outgoing members including Mayor Grover Robinson, and swears in mayor elect D.C. Reeves
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — City Council will held two special meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to recognize outgoing City Council members and Mayor Grover C. Robinson, along with swearing in new City Council members and mayor elect D.C. Reeves. “Today’s the greatest honor of my life,” said Reeves. “I’m humbled by the love I’ve felt […]
Escambia Co. swears in commissioners, hands gavel to new chairman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — During a special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Mike Kohler was sworn onto the Escambia County Board of Commissioners. Reelected commissioner Robert Bender was sworn into office and the gavel for chairman switched hands. Tuesday was the eleventh time that Kohler said he has taken an oath. “I took two […]
Prichard Water Board members unanimously suspend Manager without pay
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Board manager has been suspended without pay. This development came out in a special meeting, where Prichard Water Board members unanimously voted to suspend Board Manager Teresa Lewis without pay. This all took place after Lewis was arrested last Thursday on charges of theft of property and aggravated […]
Emotions flare at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting"
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Fireworks erupted Tuesday at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting." This comes after two new arrests in the investigation into the waterboard... Including physical services manager Teresa Lewis. Lewis worked there for nearly 30 years. Ultimately the board voted unanimously to suspend Lewis without pay. Before...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
Jeremy Morgan steps in as Fort Walton Beach Fire Chief
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Jeremy Morgan is not a new face to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, but said the chief job is one he never expected. “I never saw myself in this seat,” said Morgan. “Even though I always kind of aspired to do it from the beginning. But it’s only […]
ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST
A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
Walton County Fire Rescue paramedic receives Florida Rural Health Hero Award
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Fire Rescue paramedic has received the Florida Rural Health Association's 2022 Florida Rural Health Hero Award. Ashley Dumont is a Community Paramedic Coordinator who has been awarded "for her professionalism and her commitment to improving health care for those in need." According to...
Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
City of Pensacola Issues 100% of its Emergency Housing Voucher Allocation
The city is pleased to announce that 100% of the Emergency Housing Vouchers received from the U.S. Department of HUD targeted for homeless households have been allocated to eligible families, providing an opportunity for these families to find housing. Additional Info...
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
Mobile City Council has heated debate over medical marijuana dispensaries coming to the Port City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heated discussions on Tuesday among Mobile city council members, on whether or not medical marijuana should be brought to Mobile. The ordinance being discussed would allow dispensaries for cannabis. Several people in the community came out to voice their favor, or opposition, to the ordinance. “We...
Baldwin County Sheriffs Office looking for missing juvenile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. BCSO does not believe she is in danger and asks that If you see Ava or know of...
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP
Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
