WKRG News 5

City Council honors outgoing members including Mayor Grover Robinson, and swears in mayor elect D.C. Reeves

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — City Council will held two special meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to recognize outgoing City Council members and Mayor Grover C. Robinson, along with swearing in new City Council members and mayor elect D.C. Reeves. “Today’s the greatest honor of my life,” said Reeves. “I’m humbled by the love I’ve felt […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Emotions flare at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting"

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Fireworks erupted Tuesday at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting." This comes after two new arrests in the investigation into the waterboard... Including physical services manager Teresa Lewis. Lewis worked there for nearly 30 years. Ultimately the board voted unanimously to suspend Lewis without pay. Before...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST

A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
atmorenews.com

BOE members elect Benjamin president, Jackson as VP

Escambia County Board of Education members elected their top two positions during the board’s November 18 meeting. Under Alabama law, school boards must meet in November of each year to elect a president and vice-president. District 3 representative Mike Edwards first made a motion that the top two seats...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL

