Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
Henderson County on path to defy state, start school year earlier than law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than a dozen North Carolina county school boards are considering breaking the law over an issue with the state’s mandatory school year calendars. This week, the Henderson County Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with efforts to join school districts in rejecting Raleigh’s mandates.
bpr.org
Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is heading to Raleigh for a new job with the state.
Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is leaving her post at the end of the year. A press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services says Stacie Saunders is headed to Raleigh to serve as the Deputy Director/Section Chief for Local and Community Support for North Carolina Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health. In her new role, Saunders will work with all 86 local health departments across North Carolina.
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
blufftontoday.com
Property owner appeals flagpole violation on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Here's what's next
The owner of a Spartanburg County property who was ordered to remove a large flagpole flying the Confederate and South Carolina state flags along Interstate 85 has appealed the notice of violation. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans 68, was cited for violating the...
WLOS.com
More than 1,300 work up Thanksgiving appetite during South Asheville Turkey Trot 5K
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 1,300 people started their Thanksgiving Day bright and early for the South Asheville Turkey Trot 5K. Participants gathered at Biltmore Park Town Square at 9 a.m. to get their heart rates up on a day typically dedicated to cooking and eating. "The families...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
Sylva Herald
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Webster Board of Commissioners will have a change in venue for the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Webster Board of Commissioners will have a change in venue for the Board of Commissioners Meeting on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Southwestern Commission Board Room located at 125 Bonnie Lane, Sylva, NC 28779. 38-39e.
mynews13.com
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
WLOS.com
Housing, not handcuffs: Homeless advocates not in favor of tent ban in Brevard
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday evening, the Brevard City Council held a public hearing for a proposal to ban camping within city limits. City officials said the proposal came when they realized they did not have the legal tools to ensure that public properties were being used as intended. They acknowledged that the homeless would be the ones most affected by the ban.
Mountain Xpress
Across WNC, high school football is king
Tears flowed freely under the lights of C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville the evening of Oct. 14. The Tuscola High Mountaineers had just earned a thrilling double-overtime victory over the Pisgah Bears, breaking a nine-game losing streak in the so-called Haywood County Championship Game. Players, parents and cheerleaders — even...
WLOS.com
'We are motivated by fear these days,' Hendersonville Pride hosts vigil for Club Q victims
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville Pride hosted a candlelight vigil at the courthouse downtown on Wednesday to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. On Saturday, five people were killed and at least 20 were injured at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. In Hendersonville, many gathered to...
furman.edu
Why state Democrats were embarrassed at the polls
In the wake of the midterm elections, Furman University alumna and Professor of Politics and International Affairs Danielle Vinson ’89 speaks to Andy Brack for an article appearing in Statehouse Report. She said Joe Cunningham was the right kind of candidate for South Carolina governor, but he faced an uphill climb.
Henderson Co. man wins $2 million in lottery
A $20 scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a $2 million prize for one lucky Henderson County man.
