Sulphur Springs, TX

KLTV

Van Zandt County approves broadband plan

Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
themonitor.net

Kaufman County cuts ribbon for new justice center

Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards (center) and other county officials cut the ribbon signifying the grand opening of the Kaufman County Justice Center Nov. 17. Monitor Photo/Russell Slaton. The new Kaufman County Justice Center on U.S. Highway 175 alleviates space issues at the current downtown courthouse and will house offices and courtrooms.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation

The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KSST Radio

2022: Year In Review – Child Health/Wellness

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. This is the second of the program impact summaries provided by Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension. Relevance. According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211, with 19% of children...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

More than 1,000 meals provided

More than 1,000 meals provided Image HAPPY VOLUNTEERS — Size or age didn't matter as dozens of cheerful volunteers showed up in chilly conditions Saturday to 'Be the service' as about 1,000 boxes of food were given out in the Sulphur Springs ISD parking lot. Staff photo by Don Wallace More than 1,000 meals provided ...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help

Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear

Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Nov. 14-20, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 14-20 2022, included:. Matthew Monday, 41 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, for Possession of Less than 2 ounces of Marijuana. Calls for Service.
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20. There is currently...
HIDEAWAY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

