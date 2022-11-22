Read full article on original website
Related
Zoning Board Approves Special Use Permit For RV Resort, Temporary Construction Trailer
Sulphur Springs Zoning Board of Adjustments and Appeals Tuesday night, Nov. 22, approved a special use permit for an RV Resort and another for a temporary construction trailer for a bank. Construction Trailer For New Bank. The ZBA approved a request for a special use permit allowing First National Bank...
KLTV
Van Zandt County approves broadband plan
Canton, Texas (KLTV) - A six-step broadband project was approved Wednesday at the Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting. Executive Director of the East Texas Council of Government, David Cleveland, explained the plan includes 214 miles of broadband projects across the county. “It’s impossible to address every single broadband need...
themonitor.net
Kaufman County cuts ribbon for new justice center
Kaufman County Judge Hal Richards (center) and other county officials cut the ribbon signifying the grand opening of the Kaufman County Justice Center Nov. 17. Monitor Photo/Russell Slaton. The new Kaufman County Justice Center on U.S. Highway 175 alleviates space issues at the current downtown courthouse and will house offices and courtrooms.
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation
The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
KLTV
Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles. Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.
2022: Year In Review – Child Health/Wellness
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. This is the second of the program impact summaries provided by Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension. Relevance. According to https://nccd.cdc.gov, Hopkins County has a population of approximately 37,211, with 19% of children...
KLTV
Multiple fire crews respond to Smith County neighborhood
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire northeast of Tyler Monday night. By 11:30 p.m., at least a half-dozen emergency vehicles were dispatched to County Road 381, east of U.S. Highway 271. Winona and Red Springs were among the responding agencies,...
More than 1,000 meals provided
More than 1,000 meals provided Image HAPPY VOLUNTEERS — Size or age didn't matter as dozens of cheerful volunteers showed up in chilly conditions Saturday to 'Be the service' as about 1,000 boxes of food were given out in the Sulphur Springs ISD parking lot. Staff photo by Don Wallace More than 1,000 meals provided ...
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
30-foot Christmas tree delivered to Downtown Tyler, gifted by anonymous donor
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Christmas tree that will light up Downtown Tyler for the holidays was delivered on Tuesday. It is a 30-foot Eastern Red Cedar tree that was gifted by an anonymous donor in honor of loved ones that were lost to cancer and will feature decorations remembering them. City officials said that […]
easttexasradio.com
Suphur Springs Police Ask For Your Help
Sulphur Springs Police needs your help identifying the individuals involved in a burglary at Joe Bob’s Too, located at 597 South League Street. Their suspects’ vehicle is in the video picture. The three broke in early Friday morning. If you have information, contact Detective Joe Scott at SSPD at 903-885-7602, or remain anonymous by calling Lake Country Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020. Tips called into Crime Stoppers could result in a financial reward.
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Van’s first settlers had arrived by the time of the civil war
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van is on Farm Road 314, State Highway 110 and Interstate 20 near the Van Field 14 miles east of Canton in east central Van Zandt County. Van’s first settlers in the area had arrived by the time of the civil war. By 1874, the town was originally named Swindall for George Swindall, […]
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
Blue Santa Program Kicking Into High Gear
Hopkins County, Texas — The 2022 Blue Santa Toy Drive has already kicked into high gear. Working together with CANHelp, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Fire Departments, CJ Duffey, Choice Hospice, and members of numerous ministries, businesses, organizations, and individuals work to provide toys for children ages 1 to 14 years who currently reside in Hopkins County.
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic is backed up on I-20 westbound, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras show a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers are cleaning up the scene and are expected to be on the scene […]
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Nov. 14-20, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Nov. 14-20 2022, included:. Matthew Monday, 41 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Nov. 16, 2022, for Possession of Less than 2 ounces of Marijuana. Calls for Service.
KLTV
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20. There is currently...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0