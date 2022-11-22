ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Trail Blazers

On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold try to complete and unblemished home stand when they wrap up the four-game stay with a visit from Anfernee Simons and the slumping Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are coming off their third straight win on the heels of a five-game...
PORTLAND, OR
theScore

NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton

The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers cap perfect homestand, extend winning streak to 4 with 114-96 rout against Portland Trail Blazers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What closing issues?. The Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth straight game Wednesday night, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers, 114-96, in front of a spirited crowd on Thanksgiving Eve. Let’s consider this Cleveland’s Turkey Day appetizer. During a recent five-game losing skid that preceded this...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland leads Cleveland Cavaliers to lopsided win over the Portland Trail Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers extended their win streak to four games after their win over the Portland Trail Blazers. You can argue that losing Damian Lillard, Gary Payton Jr. and Keon Johnson meant the Trail Blazers were short-handed, but they’re 1-5 in their last six and Lillard has played in most of those games. I would contend that the Trail Blazers are simply a team that is struggling at the moment.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Cavs Back to Themselves, as Win Over Blazers Reveals

1. The Cavs did what they were supposed to do — they beat an inferior opponent at home. 2. That’s not to downplay the Cavs’ dominance on this night, nor is it meant to insult the Blazers. But they were without injured star Damian Lillard, and even with him, probably aren’t on the level of these Cavs.
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum gets worrying injury update for clash vs. Grizzlies

A highly intriguing clash of up-and-coming Western Conference powers will be marred more by absences than initially anticipated. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss his team’s tilt with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday after entering health-and-safety protocols. The Pelicans and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Andrew Wiggins (31 points) leads Warriors past Clippers

Andrew Wiggins hit six 3-pointers en route to 31 points, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 40 more and the Golden State Warriors took advantage of the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to thump the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night. Curry finished with 22...
NBA

CJ McCollum out, Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Friday

New Orleans (11-7) continues to climb the Western Conference standings and will seek a third consecutive victory Friday, when the Pelicans visit the Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM) in a Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans will be playing without a starter and potentially a second potent three-point shooter in FedEx Forum. CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is among four Pelicans listed as out on Thursday’s official injury list, joining Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way). Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) is listed as questionable.
MEMPHIS, TN
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets

The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
DENVER, CO

